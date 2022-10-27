Read full article on original website
Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy – The Path to Peace for Concertgoers
HOUSTON – Nov. 5, 2022 will mark one year since the deadly tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Ten people died, others seriously injured, and many witnesses to the disaster are still dealing with the mental toll from that day. “I just feel like, what would my life...
Smashing pumpkins coming to Houston: Sorry, folks -- pumpkin composting, not the band
HOUSTON – Bad news and good news, friends: The beloved band is not coming to Houston, but the green effort designed to create nutrient-rich compost with your discarded gourds is most definitely coming to H-Town this fall. Solid Waste Management Department is encouraging Houstonians to compost their wilting jack-o-lanterns...
KPRC 2′s Bill Barajas flies with Navy Blue Angels ahead of Wings Over Houston
HOUSTON – One of Houston’s most popular shows will be in town this weekend. Wings Over Houston, which is dedicated to showcasing the very best in vintage and modern aviation will take place at Ellington Airport on Oct. 29 and 30. KPRC 2′s Bill Barajas was invited to...
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
The Powell Brothers Perform their Single “Drive” on Houston Life and Chat About How Their Mom is a big fan of the show
HOUSTON – Houston band The Powell Brothers visited the Houston Life set to chat with Melanie Camp and perform their new song, “Drive,” ahead of rocking Fan Fest at Minute Maid in the lead up to the Astro’s first game in the 2022 World Series. “We...
🔒PHOTOS: World Series comes to Houston; These are the best pics from Minute Maid, the game and more📸😍
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. Game 1 is in Houston at Minute Maid Stadium. Here are some of the best photos from the before, during and after the game. Follow the game and its developments here. For more photos throughout the night, bookmark this page for all the fun.
Dia De Muertos Festival to honor 21 lives lost in Uvalde school shooting
This year’s Dia De Muertos Festival will feature a special community altar honoring the 21 people killed in a mass shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in May. The annual event, now in its 22nd year, is hosted by the Latino-based arts and community non-profit, MECA. It takes place this weekend at the historic Houston Dow School in the Old Sixth Ward.
It’s raining, it’s pouring, the Astros are soaring: These are your photos as strong storms sweep through the Houston area on Astros World Series game day
HOUSTON – These are photos shared by KPRC 2 viewers as rain sweeps across the Houston area. It’s a wet day as fans come out in droves as the city prepares for the big game: the Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Minute Maid Stadium in Game 1 of the World Series.
‘Let’s go girls!’: Country pop queen Shania Twain coming to The Woodlands in 2023
HOUSTON – Shania Twain is amping up her wattage with a new album and a world tour. Live Nation announced Friday that Twain’s new album, “Queen of Me,” will be released in February and in the spring, the 57-year-old superstar will embark on a 49-date world tour, starting at the Spokane Arena in Washington on April 28 and ending Sept. 26 at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in the United Kingdom.
2 trapped passengers rescued after accident in Bunker Hill Village, officials say
BUNKER HILL VILLAGE, Texas – Officials say two passengers had to be rescued after a severe vehicle collision west of Houston on Saturday. According to Village Fire Department, the accident happened on Taylorcrest in the City of Bunkerhill around 1:06 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say upon arrival, a minivan...
$1M ticket sold in Humble as Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa – Someone in Humble is a lucky winner Sunday morning as the Powerball jackpot grew larger. The winning ticket was sold at Kroger, located in the 19300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway, according to Texas Lottery. No one matched all six numbers and won the...
Reward offered to identify person who wrapped elastic hairband around 8-week-old puppy’s snout, Houston SPCA says
HOUSTON – A reward is being offered on information that will lead to an arrest of the person who tightly wrapped an elastic hairband around a puppy’s snout, according to Houston SPCA. The 8-week-old puppy was found in a north Houston parking lot near the Gulf Freeway and...
The First Ladies of Disco ‘Retro Music Box’ tour making final stop at Hobby Center Saturday night
HOUSTON – The first ladies of disco and their ‘Retro Music Box’ tour makes final stop here in Houston tomorrow night!. Three decades of music will come together in a 90-minute tribute to Billboard’s ‘70s 80′s ‘90s, Soul, Rock, Pop, R&B, and dance charts.
‘Closure’: Remains found in Pearland 36 years ago identified in ‘cold case’ disappearance of Alisha Cooks
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A family waiting three decades for answers in the disappearance of their loved one may finally have some closure. On Wednesday, investigators with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office met with the family of Alisha “Lisa” Marie Cooks and told them that remains found 36 years ago have been positively identified as the missing woman.
Dallas-Houston bullet train developer vows project is on track, but state officials lack confidence
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A lawyer for nearly 100 property owners who are living with the threat of their land being seized said he will seek legal action against Texas Central, the company that for a decade has promised to build a bullet train between Dallas and Houston, if the company does not provide more details about the looming project.
Neighborhood nuisance: Big rig trucks a big headache for west Harris County subdivision
WEST HARRIS COUNTY – In the peaceful, family neighborhood of Highland Creek Estates, near FM529, big anger and frustration is growing amongst homeowners over big rig trucks parking all over this subdivision at all hours of the day and night. ”You’ve got these drivers coming in here parking their...
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting inside SW Houston donut shop, police say
HOUSTON – Police say a man was killed and another wounded after a double shooting Saturday in southwest Houston. According to Houston police, two men were shot at a Shipley’s in the 11200 block of the Southwest Freeway around 3:32 p.m. The injured man’s condition is unknown at...
Man found dead with gunshot wound to the face behind SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed behind an apartment building in southeast Houston early Sunday, according to Houston Police. It happened in the 9800 block of Hollock Street near the Gulf Freeway at around 1:45 a.m. Police said the man, believed to...
Texas Southern University, Prairie View A&M to celebrate homecoming this weekend. Your guide to the HBCU experience
HOUSTON – It’s homecoming season for most historically Black colleges and universities across the nation, and many are making plans to travel to their beloved alma maters to celebrate culture, tradition, and educational excellence (if they haven’t already). Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University, two...
