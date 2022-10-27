ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dia De Muertos Festival to honor 21 lives lost in Uvalde school shooting

This year’s Dia De Muertos Festival will feature a special community altar honoring the 21 people killed in a mass shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in May. The annual event, now in its 22nd year, is hosted by the Latino-based arts and community non-profit, MECA. It takes place this weekend at the historic Houston Dow School in the Old Sixth Ward.
HOUSTON, TX
It’s raining, it’s pouring, the Astros are soaring: These are your photos as strong storms sweep through the Houston area on Astros World Series game day

HOUSTON – These are photos shared by KPRC 2 viewers as rain sweeps across the Houston area. It’s a wet day as fans come out in droves as the city prepares for the big game: the Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Minute Maid Stadium in Game 1 of the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
‘Let’s go girls!’: Country pop queen Shania Twain coming to The Woodlands in 2023

HOUSTON – Shania Twain is amping up her wattage with a new album and a world tour. Live Nation announced Friday that Twain’s new album, “Queen of Me,” will be released in February and in the spring, the 57-year-old superstar will embark on a 49-date world tour, starting at the Spokane Arena in Washington on April 28 and ending Sept. 26 at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in the United Kingdom.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
‘Closure’: Remains found in Pearland 36 years ago identified in ‘cold case’ disappearance of Alisha Cooks

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – A family waiting three decades for answers in the disappearance of their loved one may finally have some closure. On Wednesday, investigators with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office met with the family of Alisha “Lisa” Marie Cooks and told them that remains found 36 years ago have been positively identified as the missing woman.
PEARLAND, TX
Dallas-Houston bullet train developer vows project is on track, but state officials lack confidence

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A lawyer for nearly 100 property owners who are living with the threat of their land being seized said he will seek legal action against Texas Central, the company that for a decade has promised to build a bullet train between Dallas and Houston, if the company does not provide more details about the looming project.
HOUSTON, TX

