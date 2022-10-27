ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Mayoral Candidate Joe Polisena Jr. addresses six hot town issues

Joe Polisena Jr.'s answers to six of Johnston's burning questions:. More of a concern than traffic is speeding, particularly in residential neighborhoods. I think it’s imperative to continue to work with the police department to strategically place officers in high speeding locations and deploy speed calming devices in neighborhoods that need them.
JOHNSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?

The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
JOHNSTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland woman makes it a habit to clean along reservoir

CUMBERLAND – Town resident Kelley Gardener spends her daily walks with her dogs along the Arnold Mills Reservoir cleaning up many bags’ worth of trash from the edges of the water. “This is somebody’s drinking water,” Gardener says, while scanning the brush during a walk last week....
CUMBERLAND, RI
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
nrinow.news

Car catches fire after crash into Memorial Town Hall

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A vehicle crashed into the former Town Hall building at the corner of North Main and Main Street Thursday night, catching fire and briefly igniting a portion of the structure, according to several witnesses. Fire was seen coming from the car and building around 9 p.m....
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Company Investigating Alleged Seafood Theft

NEW BEDFORD — The alleged theft of a large amount of seafood from a New Bedford business late last week is being handled internally rather than by police. Police confirmed that a patrol unit was sent to 16 Hassey St., the location of Northern Wind premises, for a reported larceny just before noon on Friday, Oct. 21.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two people displaced after fire at Burrillville home

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were displaced after a fire in Burrillville Saturday morning. According Deputy Fire Chief Marcel Fontenault, sometime before 8 a.m., crews were called for a fire at a home on Central Street. When they arrived, they found fire that had spread from the outside of the home, to the inside […]
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Turnto10.com

Only one candidate participates in Bristol County sheriff's forum

(WJAR) — A forum was held Thursday night in the race of Bristol County sheriff, but only one candidate attended. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, the Democratic candidate running for the office, attended virtually after testing positive for COVID-19. The hosts of the forum said incumbent Sheriff Tom Hodgson declined...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Lane split coming to I-195 West at Washington Bridge

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is gearing up to install a lane split on I-195 West in East Providence. The lane split will be implemented Nov. 11 and will create a work zone in the middle of the Washington Bridge for its continued rehabilitation, according to RIDOT. RIDOT […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Jamestown Press

Newport County flock euthanized after contracting contagious flu

A backyard flock of birds in Newport County has been confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, which brings a potentially grim prognosis to domestic poultry with mortality rates exceeding 90 percent. This was the first domestic detection of bird flu in Rhode Island, although it has been...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Jamestown Press

State: Steer clear while deer breeding

As deer begin mating during the rut, public safety officials are urging drivers to be cautious on the roads because herds tend to move around more frequently during this time. Route 138 in North Kingstown is known to be especially active with deer, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. Of the 1,285 collisions in 2021 that involved deer in the Ocean State, North Kingstown led the way with 115 incidents, followed by South Kingstown, Warwick and Tiverton.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Dartmouth

Graduate students protest living standards, pledge to form union

The Graduate Organized Laborers at Dartmouth, a group of graduate students demanding a “guaranteed living wage,” marks the second student union announced this year. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. On Oct. 11, the Graduate Organized Laborers at Dartmouth staged a walkout on the...
DARTMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy