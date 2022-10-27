ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Wembley Point Woman pictured 18 years after death

An image of what an unidentified woman is thought to have looked like has been released - 18 years after her death. Known as the Wembley Point Woman, she was found dead in a river at the foot of the London building - now called the WEM Tower London - on 29 October 2004.
BBC

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
BBC

Sonny Colbrelli retires after having defibrillator fitted

Former Paris-Roubaix winner Sonny Colbrelli has been forced to retire at the age of 32 after having a defibrillator fitted. The Italian required defibrillation after collapsing following stage one of the Volta a Catalunya in March. He was diagnosed with "unstable cardiac arrhythmia" and later fitted with a subcutaneous defibrillator...

