BBC
Wasim Akram: Pakistan great reveals he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended but quit following the death of his first wife. The legendary fast bowler, 56, took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003. In a new autobiography, Wasim, 56, said he began...
BBC
Wembley Point Woman pictured 18 years after death
An image of what an unidentified woman is thought to have looked like has been released - 18 years after her death. Known as the Wembley Point Woman, she was found dead in a river at the foot of the London building - now called the WEM Tower London - on 29 October 2004.
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
BBC
Sonny Colbrelli retires after having defibrillator fitted
Former Paris-Roubaix winner Sonny Colbrelli has been forced to retire at the age of 32 after having a defibrillator fitted. The Italian required defibrillation after collapsing following stage one of the Volta a Catalunya in March. He was diagnosed with "unstable cardiac arrhythmia" and later fitted with a subcutaneous defibrillator...
BBC
Luca Kumahara: The three-time Olympian aiming to be the next trans trailblazer
The table tennis event at the 2022 South American Games may not have captured the attention of the wider sporting world - but for Luca Kumahara, it was a landmark. It was the first major tournament that Kumahara had competed in since announcing he was a transgender man. The 27-year-old...
