AEW Dark Elevation spoilers from Norfolk, Virginia

Here are spoilers from matches taped for AEW Dark Elevation prior to Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite broadcast in Norfolk, Virginia.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus

Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue

Dante Martin defeated Brandon Cutler

Athena defeated Janai Kai

Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends defeated Anthony Young and Pat & Victor Andrews

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Cory Angel and Myles Pumpkin

Jade Cargill defeated Trish Adora

QT Marshall defeated Danhausen. The end of the match had Lee Johnson, who has been out of action with an injury, coming to the ring, at first acting like he was going to help Danhausen. However, Johnson turned on Danhausen, slamming him into the ring post and costing him the match.

AEW will next hold a live episode of Rampage on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The next episode of AEW Dynamite will air live at the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.