American Companies Increasingly Look Outside of China After Covid

Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
Bank of Japan Sticks to Its Dovish Stance as the Rest of the World Takes on Jumbo Hikes

The Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged Friday, remaining an outlier compared with its hawkish global peers that are undertaking jumbo rate hikes. The central bank revised projections for the nation's core consumer inflation to reach 2.9% in the current fiscal year from its previous forecast of 2.3%. "Risks...
Auto Dealer Stocks Rally Despite Wall Street's ‘Demand Destruction' Theory

DETROIT – Shares of AutoNation, Group 1 Automotive and other automotive dealers rallied Thursday following strong third-quarter earnings and optimistic outlooks regarding consumer demand for new vehicles. The results and comments followed concerns by some Wall Street analysts that the industry could soon shift from an inventory supply problem...
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging during tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
American Airlines Offers Pilots Higher Raises in New Contract Proposal

American Airlines' pilot union last weekend said it would debate the new agreement in the coming days. The biggest U.S. carriers have been in labor talks with their pilot unions for months. Pilots are seeking pay increases and more. American Airlines' pilots union is weighing an offer for higher raises...
EU Strikes Deal to Ban the Sale of New Diesel and Gasoline Cars From 2035

The EU's plans to phase out the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans took a big step forward this week after the European Council and European Parliament came to a provisional agreement on the issue. "This extremely far-reaching decision is without precedent," said Oliver Zipse, the CEO...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
EU Official Warns Musk He'll Have to ‘Fly by Our Rules' as He Buys Twitter

Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...

