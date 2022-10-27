Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
American Companies Increasingly Look Outside of China After Covid
Nearly twice as many U.S. companies cut their investment in China this year versus last year, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai found in its latest survey. Almost double the number of respondents redirected planned China investments to other destinations in the past year, the survey found. Most companies...
NBC Connecticut
Bank of Japan Sticks to Its Dovish Stance as the Rest of the World Takes on Jumbo Hikes
The Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged Friday, remaining an outlier compared with its hawkish global peers that are undertaking jumbo rate hikes. The central bank revised projections for the nation's core consumer inflation to reach 2.9% in the current fiscal year from its previous forecast of 2.3%. "Risks...
NBC Connecticut
Australian Borrowers in Good Shape to Weather Higher Interest Rates, ANZ's Shayne Elliott Says
Many Australian borrowers are ahead on their mortgage repayments, and this should cushion them from a hard landing as interest rates rise, according to ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott. Mortgage rate increases for many Australian borrowers were edging closer to their "serviceability buffer" as interest rates rise. There were factors that...
NBC Connecticut
Auto Dealer Stocks Rally Despite Wall Street's ‘Demand Destruction' Theory
DETROIT – Shares of AutoNation, Group 1 Automotive and other automotive dealers rallied Thursday following strong third-quarter earnings and optimistic outlooks regarding consumer demand for new vehicles. The results and comments followed concerns by some Wall Street analysts that the industry could soon shift from an inventory supply problem...
NBC Connecticut
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging during tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
NBC Connecticut
Facebook Used to Be a Big Tech Giant — Now Meta Isn't Even in the Top 20 Most Valuable U.S. Companies
Last year, Facebook was among the five most valuable U.S. companies, with a market cap over $1 trillion. Now the company is worth about $270 billion. Meta forecast a third straight quarter of revenue declines on Wednesday, leaving CEO Mark Zuckerberg to thank investors who are still on board for their patience.
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
NBC Connecticut
American Airlines Offers Pilots Higher Raises in New Contract Proposal
American Airlines' pilot union last weekend said it would debate the new agreement in the coming days. The biggest U.S. carriers have been in labor talks with their pilot unions for months. Pilots are seeking pay increases and more. American Airlines' pilots union is weighing an offer for higher raises...
NBC Connecticut
EU Strikes Deal to Ban the Sale of New Diesel and Gasoline Cars From 2035
The EU's plans to phase out the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans took a big step forward this week after the European Council and European Parliament came to a provisional agreement on the issue. "This extremely far-reaching decision is without precedent," said Oliver Zipse, the CEO...
NBC Connecticut
Britain's New PM Is Almost a Billionaire — With a Net Worth Twice That of King Charles
LONDON — Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made history as the country's first leader of color and its youngest in recent centuries, taking office aged just 42. He also breaks the record for being the wealthiest-ever occupant of Downing Street — with a fortune estimated to exceed that of King Charles III.
NBC Connecticut
Lawmakers Urge Tech CEOs to Do More to Help Iranian Protesters Circumvent Internet Censorship
A bipartisan group of 13 lawmakers urged several U.S. tech CEOs to do more to help the Iranian people stay connected to the internet as their government seeks to censor communications amid ongoing protests. The protests began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of Iran's so-called morality...
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday. Amazon shares fell big time after it posted revenue that missed Wall Street's projections and issued weak guidance for the fourth quarter. Apple turned out to be the best of the bunch, but that's not saying much: Sales of iPhones and services came in below expectations. Read live market updates here.
NBC Connecticut
EU Official Warns Musk He'll Have to ‘Fly by Our Rules' as He Buys Twitter
Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...
Comments / 0