Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Men in ski masks attempt to rob McClatchy High Students, school district says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the past week, men in ski masks have attempted to rob students at C.K. McClatchy High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The district said that two separate attempted robbery’s occurred in the surrounding neighborhood of the school and that no students were physically harmed. “We have […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
scoe.net

Student-Run Café Opens for the 2022–23 School Year

Local educators, Sacramento County Board of Education trustees, and other guests attended the kickoff of one of Sacramento County’s best-kept fine dining secrets today: the Culinary Café at Leo A. Palmiter Jr./Sr. High School. The Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) program is reopening for lunch after a...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

William Chorley Park in South Sacramento is overrun by homeless people, says community members

SACRAMENTO — Residents in a South Sacramento neighborhood are fed up with homeless people camping and vandalizing a community park. Their concern comes as community members host their second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at William Chorley Park."All of the different people around here. It's dangerous," neighbor Dana Estacio said.Estacio is among dozens of neighbors in the area who say they no longer feel safe bringing their children to the park to play."I can't consciously tell my daughter to go play at the park like I should be able to," Estacio said.Estacio tells CBS13 that homeless people take over the picnic tables,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

It’s Time to Look to Sacramento County for Responsibility of Region’s Growing Homeless Crisis

Sacramento County’s 2022 homeless count reported a 67 percent rise in the unsheltered population since 2020. The numbers, not experienced by our neighbors in Yolo (13.9 percent) or Placer counties (under 1 percent), reflect policy failures. Even Los Angeles (4.1 percent) and San Francisco (3.5 percent decrease) demonstrated significantly...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Lockdown lifted at Stockton's Victory Elementary School

STOCKTON, Calif. — A lockdown at Stockton's Victory Elementary School has been lifted after a man was seen near the campus with a gun Thursday morning, Stockton Unified School District officials say. The school went on a hard lockdown around 9:15 a.m. Thursday after the suspect was seen near...
STOCKTON, CA
Sacramento Observer

In Sacramento, Home Buying Is A Near-Impossible Dream

In the Sacramento metropolitan area, workers in only six of 58 professions can easily afford to buy a home with their annual salary. At the top of the list of workers with a good chance at homeownership are those in the legal professions, including lawyers and judges. These professionals earn an average annual income of $158,165 and can save a down payment for a mortgage in 3.7 years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County voter receives 3 ballots in mail

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man received three ballots from two different California counties in the mail. A Sacramento County resident received his ballot and turned it in. He also received a ballot from his old address in Monterey and another ballot from Sacramento. The man asked...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

