Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Pandemic learning loss in California: Who are the most impacted after COVID-19 forced virtual learning?
GALT, Calif. — A historic learning loss was reported this week, showing the impacts of virtual learning during the pandemic. Nearly 500,000 fourth and eighth graders took tests nationwide and while no single state saw an increase in test scores, Black and Latino students were hit the hardest. California's...
Sacramento nonprofit working to build first-ever Filipino community center | Race and Culture
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In Sacramento, firmly established restaurants serving lumpia and adobo and grocery staples like Seafood City Supermarket hint at the capital city's thriving Filipino community. For many who put down their roots here decades ago, that wasn't always the case. "I remember going to school and obviously...
Men in ski masks attempt to rob McClatchy High Students, school district says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the past week, men in ski masks have attempted to rob students at C.K. McClatchy High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The district said that two separate attempted robbery’s occurred in the surrounding neighborhood of the school and that no students were physically harmed. “We have […]
scoe.net
Student-Run Café Opens for the 2022–23 School Year
Local educators, Sacramento County Board of Education trustees, and other guests attended the kickoff of one of Sacramento County’s best-kept fine dining secrets today: the Culinary Café at Leo A. Palmiter Jr./Sr. High School. The Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE) program is reopening for lunch after a...
William Chorley Park in South Sacramento is overrun by homeless people, says community members
SACRAMENTO — Residents in a South Sacramento neighborhood are fed up with homeless people camping and vandalizing a community park. Their concern comes as community members host their second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at William Chorley Park."All of the different people around here. It's dangerous," neighbor Dana Estacio said.Estacio is among dozens of neighbors in the area who say they no longer feel safe bringing their children to the park to play."I can't consciously tell my daughter to go play at the park like I should be able to," Estacio said.Estacio tells CBS13 that homeless people take over the picnic tables,...
KCRA.com
Sacramento mayor, advocacy group responds to rise in homeless-related fires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following a KCRA 3 investigation into the rise of homeless-related fire incidents in the city of Sacramento, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and a homeless advocacy group spoke with us about the problem. The investigation detailed that homeless-related fires have spiked 77% in recent years, but the number...
KCRA.com
State Assembly 10th District: KCRA sits down with candidates Eric Guerra, Stephanie Nguyen
The state Assembly race to represent areas including south Sacramento and Elk Grove in the 10th District is between two Democratic city councilmembers: Sacramento councilmember Eric Guerra and Elk Grove council member Stephanie Nguyen. In separate interviews with KCRA 3, the candidates each shared similar sentiments when reflecting on their...
KCRA.com
Run to Feed the Hungry 2022: How to register for Thanksgiving Day event in Sacramento
Run to Feed the Hungry, which has become a Thanksgiving Day tradition in Sacramento, is back for an in-person event this year, though people can still participate virtually as well. Run to Feed the Hungry is the biggest fundraiser for Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services. Organizers say it’s the...
californiaglobe.com
It’s Time to Look to Sacramento County for Responsibility of Region’s Growing Homeless Crisis
Sacramento County’s 2022 homeless count reported a 67 percent rise in the unsheltered population since 2020. The numbers, not experienced by our neighbors in Yolo (13.9 percent) or Placer counties (under 1 percent), reflect policy failures. Even Los Angeles (4.1 percent) and San Francisco (3.5 percent decrease) demonstrated significantly...
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: UC Davis Is Applying the Lesson to the Wrong Incident and Wrong Time
UC Davis – UC Davis perhaps needs to update its playbook. Their response to the incident on Tuesday shows they have taken in the lessons of the 2011 Pepper Spray and the 2017 Milo event, but they may need to update their playbook when it comes to the modern reality of the Proud Boys.
KCRA.com
Twin Rivers Unified increases security at Grant High School football game after parking lot shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fans coming into the Grant High School Football game Friday were met with increased security measures, following adeadly shooting the week prior in the school’s parking lot. In response, Twin Rivers Unified School District announced it would begin using metal detectors at athletic events as...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Oct. 28 to 30
From Day of the Dead, Halloween and Diwali celebrations to food festivals and more, there’s a lot to do this weekend in Northern California. See the video below for the Sacramento region’s weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with organizers for some of...
Lockdown lifted at Stockton's Victory Elementary School
STOCKTON, Calif. — A lockdown at Stockton's Victory Elementary School has been lifted after a man was seen near the campus with a gun Thursday morning, Stockton Unified School District officials say. The school went on a hard lockdown around 9:15 a.m. Thursday after the suspect was seen near...
Sacramento, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Sacramento. The Luther Burbank High School football team will have a game with John F Kennedy High School - Sacramento on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
4 women allegedly steal $90,000 in goods from Arden-Arcade business
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — The owners of a Sacramento clothing and jewelry store are asking for the public's help in identifying four women who stole nearly $100,000 worth of items in a brazen act caught on camera. Surveillance footage shows a group of four women entering Liz Shoes Best &...
Sacramento Observer
In Sacramento, Home Buying Is A Near-Impossible Dream
In the Sacramento metropolitan area, workers in only six of 58 professions can easily afford to buy a home with their annual salary. At the top of the list of workers with a good chance at homeownership are those in the legal professions, including lawyers and judges. These professionals earn an average annual income of $158,165 and can save a down payment for a mortgage in 3.7 years.
Sacramento County voter receives 3 ballots in mail
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man received three ballots from two different California counties in the mail. A Sacramento County resident received his ballot and turned it in. He also received a ballot from his old address in Monterey and another ballot from Sacramento. The man asked...
Stockton adding teeth to ordinance banning homeless from camping nearly everywhere
STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton is adding more teeth to an already existing ordinance meant to keep people from camping near buildings, parks and more. The municipal code "relating to protection of critical infrastructure and wildfire risk areas" in the city went into effect today. Essentially, it...
GV Wire
Expected Defeats of Props. 26 & 27 Are Still Victories for Gambling
You can’t miss the brand-new casino on Highway 99 in the Sacramento suburb of Elk Grove. It’s the size of a Costco, with bright blue signs above the entrances, proclaiming, “Sky’s the Limit!”. Joe Mathews. Opinion. That might seem like mere marketing, a sunny pun on...
Video shows brawl between protesters and alleged Proud Boys at UC Davis Turning Point USA event
DAVIS, Calif. — A protester of the Turning Point USA event at UC Davis said the situation quickly escalated into violence when alleged Proud Boys arrived to the campus. Will Alpers, a recent UC Davis graduate, said he was at the campus as an attendee and protester against the Turning Point USA event Tuesday.
Comments / 0