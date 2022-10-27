ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz hold off Rockets to improve to 4-1

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNT1O_0ioENjqB00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The season is only five games old, but the Utah Jazz are tied for the top of the Western Conference.

Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. The Jazz are now 4-1 to start the season, tied with Portland atop the conference standings.

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points — hitting five 3-pointers — and had six assists for Utah, while Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley added in 14 points apiece.

Markkanen matched his season high with 10 field goals after shooting a season-best 66.7% from the floor. He is finding ways to make a major impact on offense despite shooting only 24% from 3-point range through his first five games.

“I know the numbers will even out, so I keep working on it and it will start going eventually,” Markkanen said. “But it feels good I’m able to do other stuff than just rely on that shot.”

Simone Fontecchio makes impact in NBA debut

Kevin Porter, Jr had 24 points and five assists for Houston. Jalen Green added 17 points and seven rebounds and Eric Gordon had 16 points.

Utah avenged its lone loss of the season by forcing turnovers and converting takeaways into numerous transition baskets. The Jazz finished with a 25-8 advantage in fast-break points and scored 20 points off 18 Houston turnovers.

Utah led 19 points in the third quarter – going up 79-60 on a Clarkson floater – before the Rockets rallied. Porter made baskets on three straight possessions to cut the deficit to single digits and his jumper with 5:39 left in the fourth quarter cut it to 97-95.

Houston could not draw any closer. Beasley’s corner three extended Utah’s lead to 106-98 with 54.3 seconds left.

“We’re a young team and winning in the fourth quarter is hard for young teams to do,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “We were mixing and matching with the lineups but if we could have made a couple more threes, we would win the game. We created them, we just didn’t make them.

The Rockets scored just two baskets over the final 5:38 of the fourth quarter.

Houston hands Jazz first loss of the season, 114-108

“Houston scored five points in the last five minutes,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “We were able to get stops when we needed them.”

Jarred Vanderbilt fouled out for the second time in five games. Struggling with foul trouble is becoming a concerning trend for Vanderbilt. He has been whistled for at least four fouls in each game and is averaging 5.2 fouls per game.

“I haven’t had this many fouls this early on in my last couple of years, so it’s an adjustment for me for sure,” Vanderbilt said. “(But) I also don’t want to take away my aggressiveness and how I do play.”

Utah closed with its fourth different lineup in five games after Vanderbilt and Kelly Olynyk both fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Olynyk had a season-high six assists, while Utah outscored Houston 40-27 in bench points.

The Jazz next play at Denver Friday night before returning home to host Memphis on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Jazz hold off Memphis in a thriller, 124-123

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Whether the Utah Jazz keep winning at this pace is debatable, but what is not up for argument is how fun this team is to watch right now. Led by Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk with 23 points apiece, six Jazz players scored in double figures, as Utah held […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Watch: Donovan Mitchell With A Jaw-Dropping Dunk

There haven’t been many highlights for the Cleveland Cavaliers throughout the two-and-a-half quarters of Friday night’s matchup against the Celtics. Donovan Mitchell’s posterizing dunk of Luke Kornet in the third quarter was one exception, however. Mitchell took a pass from Evan Mobley on the wing, pump faked...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Trail Blazers top Houston Rockets 125-111

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from sixth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic had big nights Friday, Oct. 28, as the Portland Trail Blazers (5-1) returned to the win column with a 125-111 win over the Houston Rockets at Moda Center. Simons had 30 points and seven assists and Nurkic 27 points and 15 rebounds in a game Portland controlled most of the way. With Damian Lillard out for at least one week with a calf strain, rookie Shaedon Sharpe made his first NBA start, scoring 14 points in 29...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons lead Blazers past Rockets

Jusuf Nurkic dominated the interior with 27 points and 15 rebounds, Anfernee Simons excelled on the perimeter with seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of Damian Lillard to turn back the visiting Houston Rockets 125-111 on Friday night. Playing for the first time since Lillard suffered...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Denver avenges loss to Jazz with 117-101 victory

DENVER (ABC4 Sports) – Bones Hyland made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points, DeAndre Jordan hit a rare 3, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 117-101 on Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and 13 rebounds and Nikola Jokic had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while shooting just 3 of 10 from the field for the Nuggets, who […]
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Lauri Markkanen Makes Jazz History with Strong Start to Season

The Utah Jazz are coming off of a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets and will face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Saturday night. At 4-2, one of the big factors behind Utah exceeding expectations early this season is 7-foot forward Lauri Markkanen. The Finnish-born Markkanen made a little...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy