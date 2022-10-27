The View's Whoopi Goldberg Awkwardly Shuts Down Cohosts & Guest Kerry Washington During Cringeworthy Discussion

theview/twitter

Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi joined the television personalities on the hit morning show to talk about their upcoming Hulu series, Reasonable Doubt .

When asked about the show, Washington revealed that she is not only the director but also one of the Executive Producers.

"But this particular project, even though you've got your hands in many things, is particularly special for you. Why?" Joy Behar asked, to which the Scandal actress explained that she loved the character because women are really able to see themselves in her.

"Unlike Olivia Pope, she is balancing all of that on top of a marriage and kids. Her life is very complicated," said Washington of her Scandal character, who was caught in a hot and heavy, yet toxic, affair with the president.

"In culture now, we talk a lot about how women get it done and I think this is a show that takes the lid off and says 'what does it cost us? How hard is it to have it all? Can we have it all? What does that look like?'" she further explained, with Behar chiming in, "It is pretty hard."

All of the cohosts doubled down on Washington's take on females in society — except for the show's moderator.

As the women continued to speak, Goldberg began voicing her opinion over them , silencing the ladies while shutting down Washington's statement.

"No, it's not. It's not. It's not. No," the EGOT winner, 66, said as a silence filled the set. "You just have to know, you just have to know what your plan is. It's not hard!"

The guests and her cohosts disagreed, with Sara Haines saying, "Well, you have to deviate," and Washington pointing out that the character has a lot of tough choices in her life.

Luckily, the women decided to change the topic, but Goldberg stayed silent throughout the rest of the segment.

