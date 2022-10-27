ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The View's Whoopi Goldberg Awkwardly Shuts Down Cohosts & Guest Kerry Washington During Cringeworthy Discussion

By Nikki Schuster
 3 days ago
In yet another awkward episode of The View , Whoopi Goldberg shut down her cohosts and their guest on the Wednesday, October 26, episode.

Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi joined the television personalities on the hit morning show to talk about their upcoming Hulu series, Reasonable Doubt .

When asked about the show, Washington revealed that she is not only the director but also one of the Executive Producers.

THE VIEW'S WHOOPI GOLDBERG FLIES OFF THE RAILS AFTER ANGRY PROTESTORS INVADE LIVE TAPING

"But this particular project, even though you've got your hands in many things, is particularly special for you. Why?" Joy Behar asked, to which the Scandal actress explained that she loved the character because women are really able to see themselves in her.

"Unlike Olivia Pope, she is balancing all of that on top of a marriage and kids. Her life is very complicated," said Washington of her Scandal character, who was caught in a hot and heavy, yet toxic, affair with the president.

"In culture now, we talk a lot about how women get it done and I think this is a show that takes the lid off and says 'what does it cost us? How hard is it to have it all? Can we have it all? What does that look like?'" she further explained, with Behar chiming in, "It is pretty hard."

All of the cohosts doubled down on Washington's take on females in society — except for the show's moderator.

As the women continued to speak, Goldberg began voicing her opinion over them , silencing the ladies while shutting down Washington's statement.

"No, it's not. It's not. It's not. No," the EGOT winner, 66, said as a silence filled the set. "You just have to know, you just have to know what your plan is. It's not hard!"

MAKING HER GRAND RETURN? STAR JONES TEASES WHETHER OR NOT SHE WOULD RETURN TO 'THE VIEW'

The guests and her cohosts disagreed, with Sara Haines saying, "Well, you have to deviate," and Washington pointing out that the character has a lot of tough choices in her life.

Luckily, the women decided to change the topic, but Goldberg stayed silent throughout the rest of the segment.

The Sun reported on The View 's latest episode.

Comments / 110

Carmen J
3d ago

well it's easy for her to say, she didn't raise her daughter her mom did & because of that the daughter stated that's why she got pregnant at 13, because she wanted her mother's affection,So no Whoopi I disagree it did cost you & your family!!

Reply(8)
64
miguel Garcia
3d ago

why does anyone care what Whoopi says or does, that's why her own daughter became pregnant at 16,, no time for her own problems but can sit there and talk about other people's problems. Retire,, and enjoy the with your family Whoopi, cause this show is a joke.

Reply(4)
63
Karen Rainer
2d ago

I think that show should have been terminated years ago. This is not what Barbara Walter's wanted this show to be!

Reply(10)
37
