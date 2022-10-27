Elon Musk's deadline to close the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on Friday. He told advertisers today he is buying the social media platform to "help humanity" and doesn't want it to be a free-for-all hellscape. Despite this pledge, CNET editor-at-large Ian Sherr says it appears Musk is throwing ideas at the wall, but may not know himself what to do with the company and that employee morale is being impacted.

2 DAYS AGO