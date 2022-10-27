ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Elon Musk reportedly ordering layoffs at Twitter this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, could be ordering layoffs at the social media giant as soon this weekend, according to the New York Times. According to the report, the layoffs come at a crucial time. The New York Times says on Nov. 1, employees are set to receive stock grants as part of their compensation packages.
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter: The new frontier?

San Francisco, California - The mass exodus from Twitter that new owner Elon Musk threatened did not materialize, at least for today at Twitter headquarters. However, the new owner comes into a massive, but troubled company, where most employees are awaiting their time on the chopping block. Twitter may well...
KTVU FOX 2

Musk says he's buying Twitter to 'help humanity'; company's future uncertain

Elon Musk's deadline to close the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on Friday. He told advertisers today he is buying the social media platform to "help humanity" and doesn't want it to be a free-for-all hellscape. Despite this pledge, CNET editor-at-large Ian Sherr says it appears Musk is throwing ideas at the wall, but may not know himself what to do with the company and that employee morale is being impacted.
KTVU FOX 2

Is inflation on the way out? Evidence suggests maybe so

OAKLAND, Calif. - Many people believe companies are using the cover of inflation to their advantage. They say they're raising prices for profit, calling it ‘greedflation.' But there is promising news that inflation is beginning to seriously abate. As COVID sickened the workforce, it also choked the economy as...
KTVU FOX 2

TikTok lawsuit settlement: Some users receiving payments up to $167

If a payment from TikTok has showed up in your account, it’s likely not spam: The company began issuing payments from a $92 million class action lawsuit settlement this week. A federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest...
