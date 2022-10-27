Man arrested, accused of tossing guns and ammo from waistband while running from police

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a traffic involving a stolen Jeep lead to one man tossing guns and ammo out of his waistband while running from them.

On Tuesday, Tulsa Police received notifications from the FLOCK Safety System about a stolen Jeep seen throughout Tulsa.

On Wednesday, police found the Jeep around 11th and Sheridan. The Jeep pulled into a gas station and police initiated a traffic stop.

Police said the front passenger, later identified as Michael Brummett, ran from the Jeep. While running, Brummett kept reaching in his waistband and left “a trail of ammunition and two firearms in his escape path.”

After a short pursuit, officers caught Brummett and took him into custody.

Brummett was arrested on two counts Possession of a Firearm AFCF (After Former Conviction of a Felony), one count Obstructing Justice and one count of Resisting Arrest.

The driver of the Jeep, Maria Barrett, was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

Police recovered the two firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition.

