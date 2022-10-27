ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Baby’s life saved by first responders

By Greg Nieto
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuZqA_0ioEMiqp00

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Body camera video has been released showing Aurora first responders dramatically saving the life of a toddler.

The video shows the moments in August when a police officer, firefighters and paramedics raced to the aid of a mother in distress over her son.

Eight first responders received the “Phoenix Award,” which signifies successfully bringing back-to-life individuals who were in cardiac arrest and who make a complete, neurologically intact recovery from the event.

How much do you need to rent a 1-bedroom in Denver?

One of those to receive the award is Aurora Fire Rescue’s Bryant Snow.

“Absolutely connected by that moment,” said Snow, who’s been a paramedic for 15 years and a firefighter for almost 20.

The little boy, named Alexander, is doing well.

“To be able to see the mother and the father continue their life with their child is incredible,” Snow said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Wheat Ridge officer saves pregnant woman from overdose

(WHEAT RIDGE, Colo.) — An officer with the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is being called a hero for saving the life of a pregnant woman, Friday night on Oct. 28. In a post to social media, WRPD stated “we are often the first on scene to suspected opioid overdose calls, and at some point […]
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Gun accidentally goes off at flag football game, man arrested

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man has been arrested after accidentally firing his gun at a flag football game in Highlands Ranch Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they received several calls of shots fired on or around the football field at Cresthill Middle School at 3:45 p.m.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
CBS Denver

Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'

The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy