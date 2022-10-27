BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night. Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. With Buffalo on a power play after Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was called for holding late in the third period, Olofsson converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO