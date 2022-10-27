ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Porterville Recorder

Edmonton 3, Calgary 2

Second Period_1, Calgary, Backlund 3 (Lindholm), 4:29 (sh). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 5 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 5:02 (pp). 3, Calgary, Ritchie 3 (Lucic, Lewis), 16:06. Third Period_4, Edmonton, McDavid 9 (Ceci, Holloway), 9:02. 5, Edmonton, Hyman 6 (McDavid), 12:24. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-12-6_26. Calgary 7-21-14_42. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 4; Calgary 0...
Porterville Recorder

Washington 3, Nashville 0

Second Period_1, Washington, Malenstyn 1 (Dowd), 12:49. Third Period_2, Washington, Protas 2 (Sheary, Jensen), 6:44. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 4 (Orlov), 17:15 (en). Shots on Goal_Washington 16-10-9_35. Nashville 11-10-13_34. Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 5. Goalies_Washington, Kuemper 4-3-0 (34 shots-34 saves). Nashville, Saros 2-4-1 (34-32). A_17,159 (17,113). T_2:32.
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Islanders overcome 3-goal deficit to beat Avalanche 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders. They...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Denver 21, Jacksonville 17

Denver0777—21 Jacksonville7307—17 Jac_Engram 22 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:40. Jac_FG Patterson 37, 8:43. Den_Jeudy 6 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 2:44. Den_Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), 5:07. Fourth Quarter. Jac_Etienne 1 run (Patterson kick), 3:54. Den_L.Murray 2 run (McManus kick), 1:43. A_86,215. DenJac. First downs1824. Total Net...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3

First Period_1, Carolina, Staal 1 (Skjei, Pesce), 5:27. 2, Carolina, Martinook 2 (Fast, Staal), 15:04. Penalties_Sedlak, PHI (Interference), 2:50; Svechnikov, CAR (Slashing), 8:44; Ristolainen, PHI (Interference), 12:04; Burns, CAR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:05; DeAngelo, PHI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:05; Sanheim, PHI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:05. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Deslauriers 1 (Sedlak, Allison), 5:14....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109

PHILADELPHIA (114) Harris 4-6 2-2 13, Tucker 3-3 0-0 8, Embiid 9-15 6-9 25, Harden 2-13 11-11 15, Maxey 5-14 2-3 14, Niang 6-8 0-0 15, Harrell 2-5 1-2 5, Milton 2-4 0-0 4, Thybulle 1-2 0-0 2, House Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Melton 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 39-79 22-27 114.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Central Division foes meet when Chicago hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (3-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-1, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -187, Blackhawks +155; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks for a matchup within the Central Division Sunday. Chicago went 5-15-6 in Central...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Olofsson scores in OT as Sabres rally past Blackhawks 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night. Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. With Buffalo on a power play after Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was called for holding late in the third period, Olofsson converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin.
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Islanders score 4 in third, rally to beat Avalanche 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders rallied from three goals down and beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders,...
ELMONT, NY
Porterville Recorder

Sunday's Time Schedule

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m. Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Washington at Boston, 6 p.m. Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. NFL. Denver vs Jacksonville...
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

World Series: Phillies, Astros tied 1-1 headed to Philly

The World Series takes a day off Sunday as the Phillies and Astros travel to Philadelphia, with Game 3 on tap for Monday night. The Series is tied at a win apiece after Houston's Framber Valdez carved up Philly with his curveball in Game 2, preserving an early five-run lead in a 5-2 victory.
HOUSTON, TX

