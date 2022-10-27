Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton 3, Calgary 2
Second Period_1, Calgary, Backlund 3 (Lindholm), 4:29 (sh). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 5 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 5:02 (pp). 3, Calgary, Ritchie 3 (Lucic, Lewis), 16:06. Third Period_4, Edmonton, McDavid 9 (Ceci, Holloway), 9:02. 5, Edmonton, Hyman 6 (McDavid), 12:24. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-12-6_26. Calgary 7-21-14_42. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 4; Calgary 0...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 3, Nashville 0
Second Period_1, Washington, Malenstyn 1 (Dowd), 12:49. Third Period_2, Washington, Protas 2 (Sheary, Jensen), 6:44. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 4 (Orlov), 17:15 (en). Shots on Goal_Washington 16-10-9_35. Nashville 11-10-13_34. Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 5. Goalies_Washington, Kuemper 4-3-0 (34 shots-34 saves). Nashville, Saros 2-4-1 (34-32). A_17,159 (17,113). T_2:32.
Porterville Recorder
Islanders overcome 3-goal deficit to beat Avalanche 5-4
NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders. They...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17
Denver0777—21 Jacksonville7307—17 Jac_Engram 22 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:40. Jac_FG Patterson 37, 8:43. Den_Jeudy 6 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 2:44. Den_Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), 5:07. Fourth Quarter. Jac_Etienne 1 run (Patterson kick), 3:54. Den_L.Murray 2 run (McManus kick), 1:43. A_86,215. DenJac. First downs1824. Total Net...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3
First Period_1, Carolina, Staal 1 (Skjei, Pesce), 5:27. 2, Carolina, Martinook 2 (Fast, Staal), 15:04. Penalties_Sedlak, PHI (Interference), 2:50; Svechnikov, CAR (Slashing), 8:44; Ristolainen, PHI (Interference), 12:04; Burns, CAR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:05; DeAngelo, PHI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:05; Sanheim, PHI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:05. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Deslauriers 1 (Sedlak, Allison), 5:14....
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109
PHILADELPHIA (114) Harris 4-6 2-2 13, Tucker 3-3 0-0 8, Embiid 9-15 6-9 25, Harden 2-13 11-11 15, Maxey 5-14 2-3 14, Niang 6-8 0-0 15, Harrell 2-5 1-2 5, Milton 2-4 0-0 4, Thybulle 1-2 0-0 2, House Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Melton 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 39-79 22-27 114.
Porterville Recorder
Central Division foes meet when Chicago hosts Minnesota
Minnesota Wild (3-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-1, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -187, Blackhawks +155; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks for a matchup within the Central Division Sunday. Chicago went 5-15-6 in Central...
Porterville Recorder
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
Porterville Recorder
Olofsson scores in OT as Sabres rally past Blackhawks 4-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night. Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. With Buffalo on a power play after Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was called for holding late in the third period, Olofsson converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin.
Porterville Recorder
Islanders score 4 in third, rally to beat Avalanche 5-4
NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders rallied from three goals down and beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders,...
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Time Schedule
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m. Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Washington at Boston, 6 p.m. Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. NFL. Denver vs Jacksonville...
Porterville Recorder
World Series: Phillies, Astros tied 1-1 headed to Philly
The World Series takes a day off Sunday as the Phillies and Astros travel to Philadelphia, with Game 3 on tap for Monday night. The Series is tied at a win apiece after Houston's Framber Valdez carved up Philly with his curveball in Game 2, preserving an early five-run lead in a 5-2 victory.
Comments / 0