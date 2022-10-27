Read full article on original website
Related
Binance Wants to Team Up with Elon Musk to Integrate Crypto to Twitter
Elon Musk now owns Twitter. Binance is reportedly creating a team that would be tasked to support Musk's efforts to integrate crypto into the platform. Binance previously committed $500 million to Musk's bid. Binance is reportedly looking for ways to further help Elon Musk with his crypto plans regarding Twitter....
An Introduction to Tokenomics
Tokenomics is a field that analyzes typical elements found in economics, such as supply, demand, and utility, and applies it to cryptocurrencies. Investors can easily overestimate supply and demand and underestimate how narratives and memes may also impact a token's price. Phemex, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the...
"Undercover Bitcoin Maxi": A Talk With Osmosis Co-Founder Sunny Aggarwal
Crypto Briefing spoke with Osmosis co-founder Sunny Aggarwal about the most recent developments in the ecosystem. Aggarwal wants Osmosis and other decentralized exchanges to compete seriously against centralized exchanges. Throughout the conversation he highlighted the many ways in which IBC fostered cooperation across multiple chains, even ecosystems. With a market...
