TV tonight: Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield reunite for a wonderfully weird hour

By Phil Harrison, Ellen E Jones, Graeme Virtue and Simon Wardell, Hollie Richardson
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X08XU_0ioEL9Gy00

The Love Box in Your Living Room

9pm, BBC Two

Do not adjust your television set … Paul Whitehouse and Harry Enfield reunite once more to get cleverly creative with the BBC archive and tell its centenary story. Inspired by the work of Adam Curtis (who also makes an appearance), their spoof documentary is comically critical of the Beeb’s legacy (“The BBC didn’t know anyone who was working class, because it was like a giant public school!”), they send up the broadcaster in their wonderfully weird and unique way. Hollie Richardson

The Pride of Britain Awards 2022

8pm, ITV

The annual sob fest in which unsung everyday heroes are honoured returns, this time with Ashley Banjo joining Carol Vorderman on presenting duties. Famous faces in attendance include David Beckham, Michael Sheen, Mel B, Joan Collins, Mo Farah and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. HR

Aldi’s Next Big Thing

8pm, Channel 4

It’s all going a bit Bake Off in the Aldi test kitchen, as small-scale bakeries compete for some space on the supermarket shelves. Do you like the sound of “dessert sushi”? High-end doughnuts? Or perhaps an Indian-spiced pastry? Either way, it’s the tastebuds of Julie, Aldi’s MD of buying, that really need tickling. Ellen E Jones

Taskmaster

9pm, Channel 4

The second series of Taskmaster this year remains gloriously daft escapist fun, even if it occasionally feels as if the show is spreading itself slightly too thin. Tonight, Sarah Millican has a good old rummage around in a cottage pie while Munya Chawawa demonstrates his martial arts chops. Quite literally. Phil Harrison

Gangs of London

9pm, Sky Atlantic

“The window for retribution is closing.” After literal eye-popping action in the opener, season two of the hyperviolent crime drama takes a rare breath to fill in some vital backstory. In the present, stressed ex-cop Elliot (Sopé Dìrísù) tries not to provoke his wicked new boss Koba (Waleed Zuaiter). Graeme Virtue

Fantasy Football League

10pm, Sky Max

Liverpool fan Chris McCausland will no doubt have many thoughts to share about his team’s defeat to Nottingham Forest as he joins hosts Matt Lucas and Elis James in the studio. Man United fan Rachel Riley will also be there to flaunt her fantasy football team. HR

Film choice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JiwR_0ioEL9Gy00
Overcome by grief … Julie Christie in Don’t Look Now. Photograph: Album/Alamy

Don’t Look Now ( Nicolas Roeg , 1973), midnight, BBC Four

Nicolas Roeg’s stylish, unnerving adaptation of a Daphne du Maurier short story confirmed the former cinematographer as a master of twisted storytelling as well as of arresting images. It tells the tale of architect John (Donald Sutherland) and his wife Laura (Julie Christie) who, after the fatal drowning of their daughter, go to a wintry Venice for work. There, a psychic tells them she can see their child, which brings comfort to Laura but sets John on a fateful path. Brilliantly horrific. Simon Wardell

The Guardian

