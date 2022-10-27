ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

US stock indexes end mixed as Facebook parent company slumps

Wall Street delivered another mixed finish for stocks Thursday, as disappointing quarterly results from several big tech companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, with about 44% of stocks within the benchmark index losing ground. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%.
Herald & Review

Stocks rally toward first weekly win streak since summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Friday to cap another strong week for stocks, led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher in midday trading and heading for its first back-to-back weekly gains...
Herald & Review

3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

Amid a declining stock market and talk of a potential recession in 2023, investors' attention has shifted to prioritizing safety and maximizing cash flow. Dividend-paying stocks can act as reliable passive income generators but are by no means perfect investments; it's especially important to understand what you sign up for when you buy a portfolio of dividend-heavy shares.
Herald & Review

3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022

The real estate market in the United States has been decidedly unpredictable for the past couple of years. Many investors and industry analysts (myself included) thought that home prices would trend downward at the onset of the pandemic -- and the exact opposite happened. Home prices spiked, with gains of...
AFP

Brazil election hit by outcry over roadblocks

Brazil's election boss on Sunday announced the lifting of traffic police roadblocks that had "delayed" voters during a high-stakes presidential election, after the blockages led to an outcry from the left. On Saturday night the superior elections court banned any traffic police (PRF) operation that would hinder voters.
Herald & Review

6 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement

In retirement, investors should probably turn to income-focused investments that also have good capital preservation characteristics. While drawdowns in riskier investments won't hurt you badly if you're young and have a lifetime to make up losses, retirees don't have that luxury. Hopefully, by retirement, your savings are large enough that...
Herald & Review

Meet the top women CEOs in America

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Women are breaking the glass ceiling to lead some of the country's top companies. Here's a look at the top women CEOs of the 2022 Fortune 500 companies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy