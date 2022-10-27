Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
US stock indexes end mixed as Facebook parent company slumps
Wall Street delivered another mixed finish for stocks Thursday, as disappointing quarterly results from several big tech companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, with about 44% of stocks within the benchmark index losing ground. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%.
Stocks rally toward first weekly win streak since summer
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Friday to cap another strong week for stocks, led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher in midday trading and heading for its first back-to-back weekly gains...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks
Amid a declining stock market and talk of a potential recession in 2023, investors' attention has shifted to prioritizing safety and maximizing cash flow. Dividend-paying stocks can act as reliable passive income generators but are by no means perfect investments; it's especially important to understand what you sign up for when you buy a portfolio of dividend-heavy shares.
3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022
The real estate market in the United States has been decidedly unpredictable for the past couple of years. Many investors and industry analysts (myself included) thought that home prices would trend downward at the onset of the pandemic -- and the exact opposite happened. Home prices spiked, with gains of...
Brazil election hit by outcry over roadblocks
Brazil's election boss on Sunday announced the lifting of traffic police roadblocks that had "delayed" voters during a high-stakes presidential election, after the blockages led to an outcry from the left. On Saturday night the superior elections court banned any traffic police (PRF) operation that would hinder voters.
6 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement
In retirement, investors should probably turn to income-focused investments that also have good capital preservation characteristics. While drawdowns in riskier investments won't hurt you badly if you're young and have a lifetime to make up losses, retirees don't have that luxury. Hopefully, by retirement, your savings are large enough that...
Officials: Kentucky student killed in Seoul Halloween crowd surge tragedy
A University of Kentucky student was among the more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, during a traditional Halloween festival Saturday. UK President Eli Capiluto said Sunday that junior Anne Gieske, a nursing student from Northern Kentucky, was killed in the tragedy. "We have been in contact with...
Meet the top women CEOs in America
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Women are breaking the glass ceiling to lead some of the country's top companies. Here's a look at the top women CEOs of the 2022 Fortune 500 companies.
US sanctions Iranian group that put a bounty on life of author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sanctions Iranian group that put a bounty on life of author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
