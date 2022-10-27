Read full article on original website
Your Weekly Horoscope For October 29 Until November 5
This week, stop putting off your problems until later so that you can feel comfortable today. If you keep procrastinating, you’re only prolonging the pain. The quicker you deal with what’s wrong, the quicker you’ll be able to heal and move past it. Taurus. This week, stay...
Horoscope for Friday, 10/28/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Something that didn't add up before suddenly works out perfectly now, but don't try to figure out how. You'll only tie yourself in mental knots. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Your eyes may be bigger than your stomach, so be careful when perusing what's on offer. You don't want to find yourself out of your depth.
What’s Your Sign? – October 28, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Although you love being the focus of everyone’s attention, it’s a good idea to take a few steps back right now to just watch the action. What you see can help with an upcoming decision. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): “Caution”...
Horoscopes Oct. 24-30
Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. The Sun entered the transformative sign of Scorpio over the weekend, just in time for us to embrace the spooky week ahead. An exciting energy is in the air, encouraging us to dig deep within our subconscious and power through the changes we need to make. Self-love affirmations are important to practice this week, as the partial solar eclipse Tuesday has the potential to throw your emotions off balance. Remember this is only a phase because sometimes we need a bit of shadow to fully appreciate the light.
Your Horoscope for the Last Week of October Includes a Solar Eclipse & Mars Retrograde
Step right up, because your horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is a wild ride from start to finish. You’re approaching one of the most climactic (and dramatic) weeks of 2022, as you’re gearing up to embrace major changes that may already be unfolding. Like it or not, the universe is forcing you to leave behind your comfort zone and experience true growth. This week begins with a bang, as a solar eclipse will take place at exactly 2 degrees Scorpio on October 25. Reaching its peak at 6:49 a.m. ET, this heavy and soulful solar eclipse...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For October 24th to 30th, 2022
The planetary alignments in this week's astrology, which include a Solar Eclipse, Jupiter Retrograding back into Pisces, Mercury Entering Scorpio, and Mars Turning Retrograde, will feel extremely transformative over the course of the following seven days.
Your Horoscope: What’s in Store for You October 23, – October 29, 2022?
At the beginning of the week, you’re trying to plan for what’s to come In the days ahead. Thankfully, horoscopes are useful for predicting life events (big or small) to help you stay prepared. Here’s what’s happening for your zodiac sign this week with your Woman’s World horoscope for October 23, to October 29, 2022.
Headline: Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 29, 2022
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You normally don’t worry yourself about what others think of you, but in today’s situation, a stellar impression will make the difference between winning or losing. Ask for feedback. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Enthusiasm is the nectar of the gods. It’s the honey that...
Mars Retrograde In Gemini On 30 October 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
Mars retrograde in Gemini is a significant astronomical planetary configuration whose highlight this time is the transit of Mars or Mangal in retrograde motion in Gemini. On 30 October 2022, Sunday at 18:19, Mars retrogrades to the Gemini sign for a short stay till 13 November after which it is going to glide towards the Taurus.
Free Will Astrology (10/26/22)
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): I guess it would be difficult to create a practical snake costume for Halloween. How would you move around? You'd have to slither across the floor and the ground everywhere you go. So maybe instead you could be a snake priest or snake priestess — a magic conjurer wearing snake-themed jewelry and clothes and crown. Maybe your wand could be a caduceus. I'm nudging you in this direction because I think you will benefit from embodying the mythic attributes of a snake. As you know, the creature sheds its old skin to let new skin emerge. That's a perfect symbol for rebirth, fertility, transformation and healing. I'd love those themes to be your specialties in the coming weeks.
Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, October 2022
The sun is in Venus-ruled Libra, a sign that knows all about the finer things in life, and you, dear Virgo, are focused on themes like money, luxury, your belongings, and security. A lovely gift may come your way as Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 1! Your wealth can grow and an energy of decadence and abundance flows! Though Jupiter is the planet of luck, it’s also the planet of exaggeration and extravagance, so try not to overspend. Moderation is key.
How The October 2022 Solar Eclipse Will Affect Every Sign's Emotions
Spooky season’s not just about dusting off your skeleton decorations and restocking on your black lipstick. This year, there’s a powerful solar eclipse taking place a few days shy of this occult-y holiday in the fixed water sign of Scorpio, centering around everyone’s desire for emotional control, stability, and resilience. Eclipses are like supercharged new or full moons, and they only take place about three to four times each year, which makes them pretty significant. Since this particular eclipse also happens to be taking place along the South Node, the October 2022 solar eclipse will encourage every zodiac sign to release unresolved emotions, doubts, and fears, just in time for All Hallows’ Eve.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
Your Oct. 30 Weekly Horoscope Is Bringing Your World to a Screeching Halt
Halloween brings all of the tricks and treats, and this week's astrology is no exception. Will you choose to be authentic with your expression, or will you wear a mask instead? There's plenty of shadow work to do under these introspective skies, and your Oct. 30 weekly horoscope is laying down the groundwork.
October 30-November 5 Horoscope: Mars Retrograde Ahead
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
Your October 24, 2022 Weekly Horoscope Is Spooky For Every Sign
I hope you’re in the holiday spirit, because Scorpio season (AKA spooky season) is now in full swing. While you’re re-watching your favorite Halloween movies, carving pumpkins, and cutting your own fringe, the sun will be continuing through this fixed water sign, highlighting the desire for emotional control, privacy, and unwavering determination. In fact, this week’s astrology is jam-packed emotional ups and downs as a solar eclipse in Scorpio culminates overhead, bringing powerful new beginnings to the forefront for everyone. Later this week, Mars, Scorpio’s ruling planet, will station retrograde in Gemini, bringing forth a period of re-evaluation just in time for Halloween. Your October 24, 2022 weekly horoscope is nothing short of an emotional roller coaster, but not to worry — resolving stagnant emotions is bound to propel you forward.
After This Month's New Moon and Solar Eclipse in Scorpio, Your Relationships May Never Be the Same
On October 23, the sun shifts into the fixed water sign, ushering in Scorpio season, a time of year that’s as tailored to bolstering our closest relationships as it is spooky, enchanting, ethereal, and even, at times, unnerving. That’s because the eighth sign — co-ruled by Mars, the planet of action, sex, strength, and courage, and Pluto, the planet of transformation, power, and rebirth — is one of the most intense and mysterious members of the zodiac. Innately comfortable with deep emotional terrain, Scorps have no interest in doing — or feeling — anything halfway. And that’s certainly a message you’ll want to bear in mind as we move toward the third eclipse of the year and first of this fall’s eclipse season.
It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air
Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
Your October 2022 Horoscope and Zodiac Predictions
October is finally here, which means it’s officially spooky season. This month may be known for chills and thrills, but it’s likely you’re dusting off the cobwebs as Mercury retrograde thankfully came to an end on October 2. Pluto will also halt its retrograde in Capricorn on...
How Mars Retrograde Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign (From October 2022 to January 2023)
One of the most feared and revered planets in astrology is Mars. Being the god of war, passion, ambition and sexuality, the one thing that drives Mars is its instinct. And what happens when the planet of conflict stations retrograde? A whole lot of hell-raising, that’s what. Here’s how Mars retrograde will affect every zodiac sign, because it will force all of us to rethink the way we act on our impulses. When a planet stations retrograde, it indicates a period of retreat and introspection. As a retrograde turns a planet’s energy inward, it forces us to retrace our steps, tie...
