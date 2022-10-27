Read full article on original website
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Study: $71,000 income required to afford Nashville rent
The report says it takes an average of about $71,000 a year in Nashville with a one-bedroom apartment to avoid becoming what the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls "cost-burdened."
clarksvillenow.com
Several city employees in Clarksville will see raises after pay study
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some city employees will see a pay bump as officials continue efforts to bring wages more in line with industry standards. A 5% general wage increase for all regular city employees took effect on July 1, but that was only the first phase of the plan.
livability.com
Robertson County Prepares Students for Advanced Jobs
New programs will provide training for in-demand fields like advanced manufacturing and information technology. Sponsored by: Robertson County Board of Economic Development. For years, economic developers in Robertson County,. , have been working diligently to meet the needs of local businesses and industries and prepare students for job opportunities. The...
After 80 years, Tennessee woman finally meets sister
With so many ways to search for information today, people are learning more about their family tree than ever before. One woman has hoped to get some answers for 80 years.
wkdzradio.com
City Electric Supply Opens Hopkinsville Branch
A new local electrical wholesale distributor has opened in Hopkinsville. City Electric Supply can be found at 2735 Fort Cambell Boulevard, with Branch Manager Russell Brothers on board after working in the electrical industry for 15 years. This location is only 20 minutes away from its neighboring CES branch in...
TN mayor pushing for $15 minimum wage to help with rising prices
The Mayor of Shelby County wants to see Tennessee more than double its minimum wage this upcoming legislative session.
How one Nashville senior was scammed out of $230K
Wire fraud and other forms of elder financial abuse continue to impact high rates of seniors across Tennessee. In 2021 alone, seniors lost more than $32.5 million to financial scams, according to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.
fox17.com
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is...
CMA Awards road closures: Which Nashville streets will be impacted
Multiple roads, streets, and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time as preparation continues for the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
AdWeek
WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
clarksvillenow.com
326 apartments at Rossview and Basham back up for vote, but neighbors still opposed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A proposed 326-unit apartment complex at Rossview Road and Basham Lane is back up for consideration after it was deferred last month. The topic received comments from several council members as discussion continued at the City Council meeting on Thursday. Concerns were raised previously...
This Tennessee Spot Is One Of The 25 Scariest Places In America
Cheapism found the spookiest and scariest places around the country sure to give you a fright!
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington's minor league baseball team sold to Nashville developer
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Legends have been sold to a development company from Tennessee, owner and president Andy Shea said Friday. The Lexington Legends have been sold to a Nashville developer. Nathan and Keri Lyons have bought all assets related to the Legends, including Wild Health Field and...
Bus driver shortage challenges school districts in the midstate
The national bus driver shortage is challenging the midstate with several counties missing more than 10% of their driving staff.
newsfromthestates.com
Stockard on the Stump: True colors coming out against anti-slavery amendment
A man displays a shirt celebrating the freedom of enslaved Black people during the Juneteenth celebration on June 19. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) The Yes on 3 campaign to remove all vestiges of slavery from the state Constitution has bipartisan support from across the state but is running into an odd hurdle, one that some call “psychotic ramblings.”
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner County
Sumner Democrats will host Jason Martin and also Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus in campaign events. Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Sumner County Democrats are planning a series of Get Out the Vote Rallies to encourage voters to get to the polls.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Midtown Nashville on Thursday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North at around 10 p.m.
