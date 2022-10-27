ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

livability.com

Robertson County Prepares Students for Advanced Jobs

New programs will provide training for in-demand fields like advanced manufacturing and information technology. Sponsored by: Robertson County Board of Economic Development. For years, economic developers in Robertson County,. , have been working diligently to meet the needs of local businesses and industries and prepare students for job opportunities. The...
wkdzradio.com

City Electric Supply Opens Hopkinsville Branch

A new local electrical wholesale distributor has opened in Hopkinsville. City Electric Supply can be found at 2735 Fort Cambell Boulevard, with Branch Manager Russell Brothers on board after working in the electrical industry for 15 years. This location is only 20 minutes away from its neighboring CES branch in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WJHL

How one Nashville senior was scammed out of $230K

Wire fraud and other forms of elder financial abuse continue to impact high rates of seniors across Tennessee. In 2021 alone, seniors lost more than $32.5 million to financial scams, according to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Council members continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

News in Clarksville: Carjacking by teenagers, sidewalks at schools, Fort Campbell fire and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Teenage carjackers slept on concrete floor at CPD office: The juvenile carjackers, both repeat offenders, had to be detained by police overnight at CPD headquarters because there was nowhere to put them. The police chief says this is unacceptable, and it has to change. READ MORE.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
AdWeek

WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
NASHVILLE, TN
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington's minor league baseball team sold to Nashville developer

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Legends have been sold to a development company from Tennessee, owner and president Andy Shea said Friday. The Lexington Legends have been sold to a Nashville developer. Nathan and Keri Lyons have bought all assets related to the Legends, including Wild Health Field and...
LEXINGTON, KY
newsfromthestates.com

Stockard on the Stump: True colors coming out against anti-slavery amendment

A man displays a shirt celebrating the freedom of enslaved Black people during the Juneteenth celebration on June 19. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) The Yes on 3 campaign to remove all vestiges of slavery from the state Constitution has bipartisan support from across the state but is running into an odd hurdle, one that some call “psychotic ramblings.”
NASHVILLE, TN

