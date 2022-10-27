ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

riverdalepress.com

College gets $15M for school of science

When Michael Kakos arrived at Manhattan College 68 years ago as an engineering major, little did he know he and his wife Aimee, also an alumnus, would donate $15 million and have a science school named after them. Manhattan College hosted an unveiling ceremony on campus last week to announce...
BRONX, NY
johnjaysentinel.com

Could CUNY Be Tuition Free?

The rising cost of higher education has spurred an ongoing political debate in New York, with free tuition potentially becoming a reality for CUNY students by 2023. CUNY institutions were previously free of cost until 1976, when New York City experienced financial setbacks. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many college students in New York City have struggled to obtain scholarships/financial aid and employment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ricky

The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languages

William James Sidis was an American child prodigy who got accepted into Harvard University when he was only 9 years old. However, the university asked him to wait till he was 11 years old to start his classes since he was too young when he first got accepted. 5 years later, he graduated from Harvard with distinction.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies

NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Burke Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Facility at Simone Development’s Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx

Burke Rehabilitation announced the expansion of its therapy services with the opening of a new site at 1250 Waters Place at Simone Development Companies’ Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx. Burke held a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 18 to mark the relocation and expansion of services previously provided at 2826 Westchester Avenue, another Simone Development property, where Burke had been a tenant since 2007.
BRONX, NY
riverdalepress.com

‘Vulnerable’ church commits to redevelopment deal

The vestry vote took place Oct. 16, junior warden Mathew Ford confirmed in a phone call with The Riverdale Press, and it met again Oct. 18 to gather notes and comments to tweak some of the language in the promissory note. The changes they will suggest are in reference to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

The last of the Covid vaccine mandates

Once touted by federal and state officials as essential to ending the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine mandates are fading away. Backing off: New York City health officials voted this week to end the first-in-the-nation private-sector mandate former Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered 10 months ago, as well as the city’s requirement that students in “high-risk” extracurricular activities, such as sports, band, chorus, orchestra and dance, be vaccinated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Finding Who You Are In New York

Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodpoisonjournal.com

Campylobacter hits Brooklyn

According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
BROOKLYN, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC

From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Vicious, biased’: Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling the veteran Manhattan jurist “vicious, biased, and mean” in a social media post just days before the case’s first court hearing. The former president, who has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron’s rulings in the past, coupled Friday’s criticism with complaints that — as a politician — he shouldn’t be forced to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A court spokesperson said Engoron, a judge since 2003, had no comment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

