Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fordham University's upcoming vaccine mandate has some staffers pursing legal action against requirement
The new mandate says all students, staff and visitors must have a full round of COVID-19 shots, including the new bivalent booster by this Tuesday, Nov. 1. If they do not comply, they will lose access to campus.
riverdalepress.com
College gets $15M for school of science
When Michael Kakos arrived at Manhattan College 68 years ago as an engineering major, little did he know he and his wife Aimee, also an alumnus, would donate $15 million and have a science school named after them. Manhattan College hosted an unveiling ceremony on campus last week to announce...
johnjaysentinel.com
Could CUNY Be Tuition Free?
The rising cost of higher education has spurred an ongoing political debate in New York, with free tuition potentially becoming a reality for CUNY students by 2023. CUNY institutions were previously free of cost until 1976, when New York City experienced financial setbacks. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many college students in New York City have struggled to obtain scholarships/financial aid and employment.
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languages
William James Sidis was an American child prodigy who got accepted into Harvard University when he was only 9 years old. However, the university asked him to wait till he was 11 years old to start his classes since he was too young when he first got accepted. 5 years later, he graduated from Harvard with distinction.
fox5ny.com
Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies
NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
rew-online.com
Burke Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Facility at Simone Development’s Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx
Burke Rehabilitation announced the expansion of its therapy services with the opening of a new site at 1250 Waters Place at Simone Development Companies’ Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx. Burke held a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 18 to mark the relocation and expansion of services previously provided at 2826 Westchester Avenue, another Simone Development property, where Burke had been a tenant since 2007.
Rev. Calvin Butts, towering NY religious and political figure, dies at 73
Rev. Calvin Butts was a towering political and religious figure in New York Butts was the pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, one of the city's largest congregations. [ more › ]
riverdalepress.com
‘Vulnerable’ church commits to redevelopment deal
The vestry vote took place Oct. 16, junior warden Mathew Ford confirmed in a phone call with The Riverdale Press, and it met again Oct. 18 to gather notes and comments to tweak some of the language in the promissory note. The changes they will suggest are in reference to...
queenoftheclick.com
If You Want a Fighter To Represent Brooklyn – Vote for Vito LaBella – District 17
If you want to hear your state senator representing you, vote for Vito La Bella. He’s ready to fight for Brooklyn!
Students fill Broadway seats for cheap as part of new DOE program
Students from across New York City paid a visit to Broadway, filling the seats to see "Phantom of the Opera" on Thursday.
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the country
The city of New York has the country's largest population of homeless students, a scary figure that does not include thousands of migrant children. A stock photo depicting homelessness.MattGush / Canvas Pro.
NBC New York
NYC College Student Followed Out of Train, Suffers Head Injury in Another Random Transit Attack
Gustavo Velasques got a frantic phone call from his son Thursday, after the 18-year-old became yet another victim of random violence in the New York City subway system. Moments before the call, a stranger had followed the teen and delivered a devastating blow to the back of his head at the East 138th Street and Alexander subway station.
Former NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg punched while standing at Chelsea intersection
Sarah Feinberg, former interim NYC Transit president, was randomly attacked while standing at an intersection in Chelsea.
POLITICO
The last of the Covid vaccine mandates
Once touted by federal and state officials as essential to ending the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine mandates are fading away. Backing off: New York City health officials voted this week to end the first-in-the-nation private-sector mandate former Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered 10 months ago, as well as the city’s requirement that students in “high-risk” extracurricular activities, such as sports, band, chorus, orchestra and dance, be vaccinated.
Finding Who You Are In New York
Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
The master plan: How adding land to Manhattan can save NYC from storm surges
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A decade later, Superstorm Sandy’s impact can still be felt in New York City and the surrounding areas. Parts of the region saw 9.5 feet of floodwater from Sandy’s storm surge. Analysis from the National Hurricane Center and NPR shows storms as powerful as Sandy will become widespread over the next […]
foodpoisonjournal.com
Campylobacter hits Brooklyn
According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC
From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
New York City Ranked US 2nd Rattiest City in 2022 Heres Who Placed First
The largest city in America is not the Big Apple. New York City is not the most rat-infested city in the US, despite having more rodents than the movie "Ratatouille" does. According to a survey conducted by the pest control company Orkin on the rattiest cities in America in 2022, Chicago is actually the rightful owner of that title.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Vicious, biased’: Trump assails judge in NY fraud lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is lashing out at the judge handling the New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against him and his company, calling the veteran Manhattan jurist “vicious, biased, and mean” in a social media post just days before the case’s first court hearing. The former president, who has been on the losing side of Judge Arthur Engoron’s rulings in the past, coupled Friday’s criticism with complaints that — as a politician — he shouldn’t be forced to deal with legal action until after the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A court spokesperson said Engoron, a judge since 2003, had no comment.
Comments / 1