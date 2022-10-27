ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techunwrapped.com

Eight applications to customize Windows and leave it to your liking

Customizing Windows and adjusting it to the needs of each user is possible… and much needed. Microsoft’s operating systems don’t particularly stand out for their customization capabilities and it’s quite hard to leave them to everyone’s taste. Windows 10 was a major change in user...
Windows Central

How to disable Microsoft Defender Antivirus on Windows 11

Microsoft Defender Antivirus is the default anti-malware solution built into Windows 11 to protect your device and data from viruses, ransomware, spyware, and many other types of malware and malicious individuals. Although it's one of the best antivirus software, you may still have reasons for wanting to disable it permanently. The only problem is that as Microsoft keeps stepping up and prioritizing security, the company is making it harder...
techunwrapped.com

Windows 10: the latest security patch completely broke OneDrive

The latest Windows update has damaged OneDrive services. After installing the security patch, several users reported that the storage application quits unexpectedly when performing certain actions. Microsoft said a fix should arrive in the next few days. If your PC is running on Windows 10, chances are you won’t be...
techunwrapped.com

This is how Microsoft spies on you even if you have never used the Edge browser

Windows, like any operating system, is continuously managing and executing processes to make our computer work and that we can interact with it. However, there are times when there are processes that are there without any meaning. An example is your edge browserwhich right now is running on your PC, even if you have never opened it in your life.
techaiapp.com

Windows 10 KB5018482 Updates Have Been Released

Despite the release of Windows 11 this early October, there have been updates for Windows 10, still. There are 19 improvements released in the KB5018482 Preview cumulative update for Windows 10 20H2, Windows 10 21H1, and Windows 10 21H2. The C Preview update is optional, so users will have to...
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
KTAR.com

How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser

As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...

