Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain
OVIEDO, Spain (AP) — A Polish human rights activist, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist and a Japanese architect are among the winners of prestigious Spanish awards. They were all being honored Friday at a royal gala ceremony. This year’s winners of the Princess of Asturias Awards included Adam Michnik, a former Polish dissident, Mexican archaeologist Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, and architect Shigeru Ban from Japan. Michnik delivered a passionate speech against Russia’s war in Ukraine and warned against the rise of “populism, nationalism and authoritarianism” in the West. The prizes are handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.
Crisis-stricken Cuba caught between ally Russia, nearby U.S.
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused an island-wide blackout when it tore through western Cuba in late September. That left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent. It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of a tug-of-war between its seaside neighbor, the United States, and ally, Russia. Russian oil has flooded into the island, providing relief from debilitating blackouts. Russia has shipped an estimated $352 million in oil to Cuba since the start of the Ukraine war. It’s the biggest inflow from Russia this century, potentially alleviating the weight of U.S.-backed international sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Polls close in Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Polls in Brazil closed on Sunday afternoon in a polarizing presidential runoff election that pits an incumbent vowing to safeguard conservative Christian values against a former president promising to return the country to a more prosperous past. The runoff shaped up as...
German envoy postpones trip to Qatar amid World Cup spat
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s human rights envoy says she is postponing an official visit to Qatar, after the Gulf nation reacted angrily to German government comments in recent days. Qatar had summoned the German ambassador Friday over remarks by Germany’s interior minister, who appeared to criticize the decision to award the World Cup to the Gulf nation because of its human rights record. Luise Amtsberg, Germany’s human rights envoy, said it had become apparent “how difficult it is in the current situation ahead of the World Cup to have the open and also critical conversation” she planned to hold with Qatar. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser still plans to travel to Qatar with a delegation from the German soccer federation.
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says it has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant. The announcement is an important step in efforts by the central European nation to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced late Friday that Poland’s nuclear energy project will use the “reliable, safe technology” of Westinghouse. He said a strong Poland-U.S. alliance “guarantees the success of our joint initiatives.” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the $40 billion project would create or sustain more than 100,000 jobs for American workers. She said it also sent a message to Russia that it would no longer be allowed to “weaponize” energy.
Bolsonaro locking up farm votes, with boost from ex-minister
CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro’s former agriculture minister has become the face of his campaign in Brazil’s agribusiness heartland — a part of the country where the conservative incumbent appears to be leading his leftist rival, ex-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Newly elected Senator Tereza Cristina has been promoting the president’s pro-farm policies and boosting his uphill battle for reelection. Mato Grosso do Sul is small in population, but the race is close and Bolsonaro is counting on his appeal to rural voters to help him close the overall gap with da Silva.
Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. South Korea’s weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still...
Crowd crush kills at least 149 at Seoul Halloween festivities
South Korea’s first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid restrictions turned to tragedy on Saturday night, when at least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults, died as partygoers surged through a narrow alley in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. Authorities are still investigating...
Some forms of popular antibiotic amoxicillin in short supply, likely due to increased demand
Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat a broad range of conditions, is in short supply, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The agency lists amoxicillin oral solution in its drug shortage database, which relies on reports from manufacturers. The oral solution is an anti-infective used with pediatric patients.
India to contribute $500,000 to UN to counter terrorism
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will contribute half a million dollars to the United Nations’ efforts to counter global terrorism. India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said Saturday that new and emerging technologies used by terror groups pose fresh threats to governments around the world. He said the money will go toward the U.N. Trust Fund for Counter Terrorism to further strengthen the organization’s fight against terrorism. Jaishankar was speaking at a special meeting of the U.N. Counter Terrorism Committee in New Delhi, held for the first time outside the U.N.’s headquarters in New York. Jaishankar and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also highlighted the dangers of unmanned aerial systems like drones that are increasingly used by terror groups.
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. He is also calling for other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The U.N. chief’s spokesman said Friday that Guterres underlines the urgency of renewing the deal so as “to contribute to food security across the world.” The agreement brokered in July is due to expire Nov. 19. Russia’s U.N. ambassador said Wednesday that before Moscow discusses a renewal “Russia needs to see the export of its grain and fertilizers in the world market, which has never happened since the beginning of the deal.”
