You can tell that Sean “Diddy” Combs goes all in for Halloween. This year, the Hip-Hop mogul got dressed us as The Joker of Batman infamy, and he absolutely snapped. Hello my friends, I’m the Joker. I’m highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha 🃏🖕🏿🎃 pic.twitter.com/LtggxdqkCR — LOVE (@Diddy) October 30, 2022 The man known as Love took […] The post Diddy Dressed Up As Heath Ledger’s The Joker For Halloween, Twitter Approves appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

24 MINUTES AGO