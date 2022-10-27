ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police investigate possible shots fired at officers from outside Metro shooting range

By Julia Romero
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating multiple shots fired near the department’s shooting range.

The incident occurred in the 7600 block of East Carey Avenue just after 7:30 p.m Wednesday, police said. The facility is a block off Lake Mead Boulevard in an area called The Saddle.

Last month, Metro announced it was stepping up patrols in the northeast valley area after increasing reports of violent crime. Illegal shootings, robberies and other crimes were all occurring in the area.

A source told the 8 News Now Investigators that police suspect someone in the area may have fired at officers from outside the range.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officer reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from outside the shooting range facility where they were training at the time.

Metro police patrol and an air unit were called in to assist in the investigation.

The facility is home to several ranges, which Metro, the FBI and other police agencies use for training.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

LAS VEGAS, NV
