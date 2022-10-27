The Apple Watch is just as convenient as its companion iPhone when it comes to keeping you up to date on notifications. The two devices are automatically synchronized so notifications appearing on your phone are identical to the ones on your wrist. Apple even makes sure you don't receive double the number of notifications from both devices — as that may drive you insane. Instead, notifications appear only on the device you're currently using. A tiny red dot at the top of the watch face indicates the presence of unread notifications on your Apple Watch, except when Do Not Disturb is on, in which case a crescent moon icon appears instead.

