Gun accidentally goes off at flag football game, man arrested
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man has been arrested after accidentally firing his gun at a flag football game in Highlands Ranch Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they received several calls of shots fired on or around the football field at Cresthill Middle School at 3:45 p.m.
Man drops gun, shoots it during flag football game
A man dropped his gun and then shot it during a flag football game on school property, and now he's lost his concealed carry permits.
2 killed in shooting Sunday morning
DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said. Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim. A second victim was located a short time later...
Jury deliberates in the 1984 murder of 12-year-old
Jury deliberations began Friday in the retrial of a man accused in the 1984 death of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, who was missing for decades until her remains were discovered in rural Weld County in 2019.
4 dead in Aurora house shooting, police still searching for suspect
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left four people dead and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 11th avenue and North Geneva street in Aurora early...
Wheat Ridge officer saves pregnant woman from overdose
(WHEAT RIDGE, Colo.) — An officer with the Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is being called a hero for saving the life of a pregnant woman, Friday night on Oct. 28. In a post to social media, WRPD stated “we are often the first on scene to suspected opioid overdose calls, and at some point […]
KKTV
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
KKTV
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
Southern Colorado man, woman identified in RTD shooting deaths
A man and a woman from Pueblo were identified as the two people killed in a late Tuesday-night shootout with Douglas County sheriff's deputies at RTD’s light rail station in Lone Tree. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the deaths of David Strain, 31, and Clarissa Daws, 29, in...
Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting in Denver hotel room
DENVER — A Denver judge on Friday sentenced a man to life in prison for a fatal shooting in the Highlands neighborhood in May 2021, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Jessie James McGhee, 55, was convicted in September of killing Dustin Stefan, 34. On Friday, Judge Jennifer...
No criminal charges in deadly LoDo shooting
A man who shot and killed another in Lower Downtown will not face criminal charges.
Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'
The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
Victim identified in fatal shooting in Aurora parking lot
AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an Aurora parking early Friday morning. Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.
Grieving mother pleads to house party shooter, ‘Please say something’
The mother of the 18-year-old who was killed at a house party in Adams County is speaking out about the tragic shooting and how she will remember her son.
1 seriously injured in Overland neighborhood shooting
Police are investigating an early morning shooting that caused serious injuries to one victim.
Westword
Dean Schiller on Acquittal in First Boulder King Soopers Shooting Trial
The first trial related to the March 22, 2021, mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers didn't involve the man behind ten murders; last week, a judge ruled that he remains incompetent to assist in his defense. Instead, the target was Dean Schiller, a self-described citizen journalist and videographer who just happened to be at the store with good friend Denny Stong, a King Soopers employee who became one of the victims. When the gunfire started, Schiller livestreamed the first images from the massacre.
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
Denver honors officer gunned down by suspected mafia bootleggers
Richie Rose, a Denver police officer believed gunned down by the mafia 100 years ago.Officer Down Memorial Page. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council will honor a police officer gunned down on Halloween 100 years ago by suspected bootleggers.
Reward increased to $10,000 in April shooting, head-on crash in Denver
The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests in a crime that killed two teenagers and a father. A suspected shooting and subsequent crash in April killed Adrian Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13, who were in one car that crashed into a pickup, killing that driver, Uriel Reyes Medina. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street around 6 p.m. April 8.Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks.That's when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away.Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver veered into oncoming traffic and then struck the truck, driven by Medina, a father of three. Investigators believe three or four young men are responsible for the deadly shooting and subsequent crash. Anyone who witnessed any part of this scene is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
