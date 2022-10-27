The reward has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests in a crime that killed two teenagers and a father. A suspected shooting and subsequent crash in April killed Adrian Foster, 14, and Jayden Hoyle, 13, who were in one car that crashed into a pickup, killing that driver, Uriel Reyes Medina. Police say the situation started in Denver near 39th Avenue and Peoria Street around 6 p.m. April 8.Investigators say two sedans were traveling south on Peoria, south of Interstate 70. At some point, shots were fired from one of the sedans. Both vehicles continued south, speeding on an overpass over train tracks.That's when one of the sedans collided with a pickup truck. The second sedan drove away.Officers later determined two people inside the sedan were possibly shot. That driver veered into oncoming traffic and then struck the truck, driven by Medina, a father of three. Investigators believe three or four young men are responsible for the deadly shooting and subsequent crash. Anyone who witnessed any part of this scene is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO