It's looking more and more certain that CM Punk won't be returning to All Elite Wrestling. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports that a number of top stars in the company say they would refuse to work with Punk in the aftermath of his All Out press conference tirade and the backstage brawl that followed. Chris Jericho is the only performer mentioned by name in the report, and there are additional stories circulating that Jericho confronted Punk about his behavior after the brawl took place and had some harsh words to say.

2 DAYS AGO