ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Comments / 7

Truthsocialiopath
3d ago

They want the county to pay because they didn't train their dog? Seriously? My dog never stepped off the curb unless I had him on a leash.

Reply
4
Denise Ramsey
3d ago

NY has a leash law…. Stop cop bashing and assuming….. to eyeball someone’s speed and know exactly 5 miles an hour takes expertise…… sorry your pet hurts, but it’s no one’s fault but yours…plus emotional support dog… maybe more training before we throw that term around

Reply
3
Related
PIX11

Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
COPIAGUE, NY
NBC New York

5 Wanted for Staten Island High School Shooting Fled in Stolen Car: Cops

The five suspects being sought in Tuesday's shooting of a 14-year-old student outside a Staten Island school took off in a reportedly stolen vehicle, according to authorities. New surveillance images released by the NYPD on Saturday show the silver 2004 Toyota Corolla officials said was reported stolen on Monday, one day before the shooting, and used to flee the scene.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

Missing Long Island girl found; 18-year-old man arrested: police

COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after a missing 12-year-old Ronkonkoma girl was found at his home on Long Island Friday morning, police said. The girl, who was missing for more than a week, was found unharmed at the man’s home on Chestnut Place in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
COPIAGUE, NY
fox5ny.com

Cable repairman helped armed suspect escape police: Suffolk PD

LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County have announced the indictments of two men, one who is accused of illegally possessing a gun and another, a repairman for Optimum cable who allegedly helped him escape from police. According to authorities, on June 22, members of the Suffolk County Police Department...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say

A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy