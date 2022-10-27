ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council approves ordinances to strengthen renters’ rights

City Council approved two ordinances Thursday enshrining the right of tenants to organize and to remedy lease violations prior to eviction. As rents in Austin continue to rise, tenant advocates say the ordinances are increasingly necessary to help prevent eviction and to allow tenants to collectively demand better living conditions and fair treatment from landlords.
Council considers Colony Park TIRZ ahead of expected approval

City Council appears ready to move forward next week with the creation of a property tax mechanism that will bring more than $80 million over 20 years to the Colony Park development in East Austin. At Tuesday’s work session, staff from the Economic Development and Housing and Planning departments presented...
Chief says city working hard to get more 911 employees

Reporting to City Council Tuesday, Police Chief Joseph Chacon stressed the department’s commitment to returning the number of 911 call takers and police dispatcher staff to normal levels as soon as possible. The city has attempted to address the vacancies, primarily through increasing wages. But headlines about callers being...
Real estate leaders put affordable housing bond under the lights

In summarizing the city’s many efforts and successes to preserve and create more affordable housing, Rosie Truelove offered a simple summary of what’s going on in one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. Speaking at last week’s Urban Land Institute Austin breakfast panel that looked...
Watson, Israel weigh in on mayoral plans to help arts community

As local artists and musicians continue to be priced out of Austin, the next mayor and City Council will need to take decisive, ongoing actions and think in new ways to prevent the city’s highly touted creative culture from being wiped away. How best to handle those pressures was the topic of the day at the mayoral candidate forum held Saturday by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Flower Hill Foundation.
Watch our District 9 forum

On Friday, all eight candidates running for City Council in District 9 participated in a forum hosted by KUT and the Austin Monitor. You can watch the forum, which was hosted by Austin Monitor reporter Sean Saldaña, below. Joining Saldaña were candidates Zena Mitchell, Zohaib “Zo” Qadri, Greg Smith,...
Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief

In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
County conducts mass prescription drug take-back event

Saturday is prescription drug take-back day across the United States. On Tuesday, county commissioners unanimously passed a proclamation recognizing the day across Travis County. Local constables are teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration to carry out the event. Residents can anonymously drop off expired or unwanted prescription drugs at...
Council opts to make Austin a friendlier place for backyard chickens

Chicken enthusiasts have cause for celebration, as a proposal to loosen setback regulations for chicken coops passed last week on City Council’s consent agenda. The move stems from a collaboration between the Public Health Department and the Office of Sustainability, which sought to make it easier for Austinites living on smaller lots to reap the benefits of keeping backyard chickens. The ordinance will amend setback requirements for coops, lowering the minimum distance from neighboring properties from 50 feet to 30 feet.
Rock climbing gym to relocate, pending rezoning

A locally owned rock climbing gym may be getting a new home. Crux Climbing Center plans to open a new location near SouthPark Meadows and leave its current location on South Congress, should a rezoning request prove successful. “We’re not sure if our current location is sustainable,” Grace Nicholas, head...
Audit criticizes city’s services for older adults

The team from the Austin city auditor’s office scrutinizing services for aging adults found numerous problems with how the city communicates about its programs and lacks a plan for measuring the performance of those programs. Auditor-in-charge Kelsey Thompson reported on the findings to the Council Audit & Finance Committee Wednesday.
Commission delays vote on support for senior services facility

The Community Development Commission will take another month before deciding to support a proposal to convert the long-vacant Nash Hernandez Building into an intergenerational facility providing care and services to seniors living in East Austin. The commission voted unanimously to revisit the agenda item next month, following occasionally intense debate...
Five days a week, we bring you the news from Austin City Hall, Travis County Commissioners Court, and multiple other civic entities that make key decisions for central Texas. We stick to the facts. We aim to be fair. When we err, we correct it fast.

