WGAL

York city shooting

There was a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue in York city at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One person was shot. Where they were shot and their condition are not known. If you know any information, the police are asking for you to call them at (717) 846-1234. Stay tuned for...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigate reports of shooting, property damage in York City

York city police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in the city. The York County 911 Center received multiple calls reporting a shooting occurred in the area of Roosevelt Ave. and Park St. at around 3:45 p.m., according to a supervisor at the center. The center also received...
local21news.com

Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York man sentenced to 1-5 years; to pay $80K in restitution for theft, resale operation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, to charges regarding power tool thefts from across Lancaster County In 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Quentin Burgess was sentenced to one to five years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg

>Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children and their mother early Thursday morning. An Amber Alert had been issued in the search for Kenneth Smiley after the mother of two young boys told police he forcibly took all of them away in her car near 20th and Holly streets. Smiley is the father of one of the children. A witness says she called 9-1-1 when she saw the mother fall out of the car. It was found later with the children alone and unharmed inside.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Card skimmer found at Dauphin County business

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A card skimmer was located inside a Dauphin County business. According to Middletown Borough Police, the device was located at the 7-11 at 12 E. Main Street by an employee. The device was found on Oct. 14 on a countertop ard reader and was only reported on Oct. 26.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian hit in Dauphin County, police investigating

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck in Dauphin County. Officials with PennDOT say it happened around 9:00 PM on I-83 near mile marker 49.8. Officials say the north and southbound ramps from 81 to 83 are currently closed. This is a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County Midget Football Association president charged with stealing over $21,000

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The president of a midget football association was charged with theft by Dauphin County police. According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, members of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association conducted an internal review of their financial status on Oct. 21. The association reportedly discovered irregularities that indicated purposeful wrongdoing.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Violent Threat Clears Coatesville Area High School Again: District

For at least the fourth time this month, Coatesville Area High School in Chester County suspended classes Thursday, Oct. 27 after administrators received a violent threat. In a statement on the Coasteville Area School District website, Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. said a user on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say warned of a shooting to take place between 7:10 and 7:30 a.m.
COATESVILLE, PA
abc27 News

CLEARED: US 30 west closed for crash in York County, 30 east also impacted

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Both US 30 eastbound and US 30 westbound have reopened after crashes on the roadway impacted traffic in York County, according to 511PA. US 30 westbound was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near the city of York, according to a tweet from 511PA. The westbound lanes of the roadway […]
abc27.com

Lancaster County family receives new, free roof

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG, PA

