Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
York city shooting
There was a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue in York city at around 3:33 p.m. Saturday afternoon. One person was shot. Where they were shot and their condition are not known. If you know any information, the police are asking for you to call them at (717) 846-1234. Stay tuned for...
Cumberland County commissioner lambasted for seeking records from former colleague
A Cumberland County commissioners meeting erupted into a shouting match Thursday after a former member accused the current board chair of using the state’s Open Records Law in a Nixonian-style tactic to track opposition to a controversial sale of the county’s nursing home. Former Commissioner Rick Rovegno lit...
local21news.com
Student brings knives along with notes containing threats to Central PA school: officials
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County are investigating after a student brought knives to Central York High School. In a letter to parents, Central York District leaders say the student had knives and notes with targeted threats towards other students. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating. The...
Cumberland County man pleads guilty to threatening California Rep. Eric Swalwell
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Friday to threatening to kill a member of Congress and his staff. Joshua Hall made the threats against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) while he was waiting to be sentenced in a fraud case — for impersonating former President Donald Trump’s family to raise money for a fake organization.
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman sentenced for taking dead relative’s military, retirement benefits
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing government funds issued to a deceased relative. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Sally Schrom was sentenced to two years of probation, including six months of home detention. Schrom,...
Police investigate reports of shooting, property damage in York City
York city police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in the city. The York County 911 Center received multiple calls reporting a shooting occurred in the area of Roosevelt Ave. and Park St. at around 3:45 p.m., according to a supervisor at the center. The center also received...
Lancaster County woman sentenced after admitting to theft of government funds
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced a Lancaster County woman today for theft of government funds. Sally Schrom, 67, of Mountville, was sentenced for collecting her deceased aunt's benefits. Following her aunt’s death in April 2017, Schrom admitted she...
local21news.com
Possible hate crime involving Pride Flag in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for spray painting a car and damaging a Pride Flag in a hatefully charged action, according to Silver Spring Township Police Department. Officials say that the family were shocked to step outside their home and...
Families sue Lancaster County nursing home after alleged inadequate COVID protection
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Families of 11 former residents of a Lancaster County nursing home are suing, saying residents of the home weren’t adequately protected against COVID-19 in 2020. The families are suing The Gardens at Stevens, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, the lawsuit alleges that the owners of the […]
abc27.com
York man sentenced to 1-5 years; to pay $80K in restitution for theft, resale operation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, to charges regarding power tool thefts from across Lancaster County In 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Quentin Burgess was sentenced to one to five years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.
iheart.com
Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg
>Alleged Car Jacker Kidnaps Two Children in Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Police are looking for a man they say kidnapped two children and their mother early Thursday morning. An Amber Alert had been issued in the search for Kenneth Smiley after the mother of two young boys told police he forcibly took all of them away in her car near 20th and Holly streets. Smiley is the father of one of the children. A witness says she called 9-1-1 when she saw the mother fall out of the car. It was found later with the children alone and unharmed inside.
Harrisburg pool will become spray park as part of $13 million in outdoor projects
Harrisburg’s aquatic future is starting to come into focus and it’s leaning more toward spray parks. At least for the time being. The city plans to transform the Jackson Lick Pool into a spray park, and create a new “spray alley” at Reservoir Park, city officials announced Thursday.
abc27.com
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County business
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A card skimmer was located inside a Dauphin County business. According to Middletown Borough Police, the device was located at the 7-11 at 12 E. Main Street by an employee. The device was found on Oct. 14 on a countertop ard reader and was only reported on Oct. 26.
local21news.com
Pedestrian hit in Dauphin County, police investigating
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck in Dauphin County. Officials with PennDOT say it happened around 9:00 PM on I-83 near mile marker 49.8. Officials say the north and southbound ramps from 81 to 83 are currently closed. This is a...
Dauphin County Midget Football Association president charged with stealing over $21,000
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The president of a midget football association was charged with theft by Dauphin County police. According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, members of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association conducted an internal review of their financial status on Oct. 21. The association reportedly discovered irregularities that indicated purposeful wrongdoing.
Violent Threat Clears Coatesville Area High School Again: District
For at least the fourth time this month, Coatesville Area High School in Chester County suspended classes Thursday, Oct. 27 after administrators received a violent threat. In a statement on the Coasteville Area School District website, Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. said a user on the anonymous tip-sharing app Safe2Say warned of a shooting to take place between 7:10 and 7:30 a.m.
CLEARED: US 30 west closed for crash in York County, 30 east also impacted
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Both US 30 eastbound and US 30 westbound have reopened after crashes on the roadway impacted traffic in York County, according to 511PA. US 30 westbound was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near the city of York, according to a tweet from 511PA. The westbound lanes of the roadway […]
abc27.com
Lancaster County family receives new, free roof
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
'I was terrified I’d end up dead if he came back' | Cumberland County man sentenced for domestic abuse
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Lower Allen Township man was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault in August. David Peffley Jr., 38, was sentenced to three to six years in a state correctional facility after a November 2021 domestic violence altercation.
abc27.com
Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0