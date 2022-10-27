Read full article on original website
‘Married at First Sight’: Justin Claims Nate Made a Pass at Him in Shocking Reunion Teaser
In a teaser for the upcoming 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 reunion, Justin claims Nate made a pass at him.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Heather Tom Got Her Son ‘Fired’ From His 1st Acting Gig Playing Her On-Screen Son
When 'The Bold and the Beautiful' gave Heather Tom a motherhood storyline, she had the best person for the job: her real-life son.
Allison Holker Admits She & Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Are Still In The 'Honeymoon Phase': 'We're Living Our Best Married Life'
After being together since 2010, Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss still can't get enough of each other, especially now that the latter is done working on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. "We already spent so much time together, but now we wake up, we go to our office together, we...
Married at First Sight’s Mitch Reveals He Was ‘Even More Closed Off to Love’ Than He Expected: Watch Finale Video
It's decision time. After meeting at the altar on Married at First Sight and spending eight weeks as newlyweds, Mitch Silverstein and Krysten Collins are ready to reveal if they'll stay together or get divorced. In Us Weekly's exclusive clip from the MAFS season 15 finale, the San Diego couple sits down with the experts […]
‘Married at First Sight’: Fans Say Alexis Never Wanted to Say Yes to Justin on ‘Decision Day’
Justin and Alexis were initially fan favorites on 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 but things quickly changed and Alexis was viewed as a villain.
Sheree Whitfield Compares Martell Holt to Todd Tucker + Kenya Moore Throws A Little Shade
Martell Holt is already clashing with the RHOA ladies?. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt may soon be splitting his time on television. As we recently reported, it was said he recently filmed for “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. This is due to the fact that he was Sheree Whitfield‘s plus-one. A while ago, Sheree confirmed that they are currently dating. And things were going so well that Sheree felt comfortable enough to introduce Martell to friends and family members. While she said the relationship wasn’t serious yet, Sheree is still having a good time getting to know Martell better. Interestingly enough, it was Kenya Moore who had to inform Andy Cohen of Martell’s past. At the RHOA reunion, Kenya said that Martell cheated on his ex-wife Melody Holt many times. He even fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Arionne Curry.
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Chelsea's suicide attempt is interrupted on The Young and the Restless
Friday on The Young and the Restless things become too unbearable for Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and she considers taking her own life. Everyone in Genoa City knows she is fragile and has been institutionalized but her behavior has pushed various residents to try tough love. Chelsea has viewed it all as everyone coming against her and on Friday she relieves it all in her head as she goes through her day with negative thoughts racing through her mind.
Ciara and Her Daughter Sienna Recreate the Iconic Serena and Venus Williams Got Milk? Campaign in Black Athleisure for Halloween
Ciara channeled an iconic duo with her daughter, Sienna Wilson, for Halloween. The pair posed for a photoshoot recreating a famous ad campaign for Got Milk? featuring Serena and Venus Williams. The photos were posted to the “One, Two, Step” songstress’ Instagram with the caption, “Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. @Serenawilliams@Venuswilliams #CiCiSiSi#Halloween“ The original image saw Serena and Venus facing one another, both parties carrying tennis rackets, dressed in black and sporting milk mustaches. Paying homage to the awesome image, Ciara wore a black tank top with high-waisted black biker shorts to match, her 5-year-old daughter mimicking the look...
Nick Cannon Just Announced He’s Expecting His 4th Baby This Year—His 12th Child Overall
Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies welcomed thanks to the pregnant celebrities in...
Mama Joyce Explains Who Kandi Should Replace Todd Tucker With At BravoCon
Mama Joyce is being slammed over comments about Kandi and Todd's marriage at BravoCon. She clearly still doesn't like Todd and here's why.
Angela Bassett on Parenting Twins With Courtney B. Vance: ‘Mama’s Your Good Time’
There’s always a fun parent, right? In the Bassett-Vance household, the “fun” one is Mom—at least according to Angela Bassett herself. “He is the definition of a helicopter parent,” Bassett explains of her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, in her 2022 Women of the Year profile for Glamour. Bassett and Vance wed in 1997 and welcomed 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater in 2006.
Makeup artist goes viral on TikTok with easy anti-ageing tip to make the eyes look younger
Eyes can often be the first places to show age, as the skin around the eyes is thinner and more delicate than the rest of the face. While it's completely normal to develop fine lines and wrinkles, some people find that makeup can often accentuate any texture or ageing around the eyes.
‘Dahmer’ Star Evan Peters Got So Deep Into Character That Niecy Nash Had to Reintroduce Herself After Filming Wrapped
"I prayed for you a lot, for real, because this is weighty," Nash told Peters during a press conference for the Netflix show
Fallon Laments Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Footwear Fail: ‘If There’s One Company That Could Help Him ‘Shape Up,’ It’s Sketchers’ (Video)
News broke Wednesday that Kanye “Ye” West hit yet another roadblock when, after being dropped by Adidas earlier this week, he arrived unannounced to Sketchers’ headquarters to court them for a new footwear deal. He was promptly shown out. Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” at Skechers’...
Stubborn Toddler Hysterically Refuses to Apologize For Hitting Brother
Toddlers are good at all kinds of things. Playing with toys. Laughing at stuff. Falling down. Waking up when they're not supposed to. The list goes on. One thing toddlers are not particularly skilled at, however, is apologizing. Communication in general can be a little tricky, actually, but apologies are a particular weak spot.
‘Married at First Sight’ Heads to Nashville for Season 16: Meet the Couples Ready to Tie the Knot
Sing out, Music City! As Married at First Sight leaves its five San Diego couples to face their new normals together or apart, the series is making moves across the country to Nashville. The Lifetime dating series, which first premiered in 2014, will see longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson help 10 lucky Tennessee […]
Jack Falahee, Eric Nelsen and Hannah James to Star in ‘Holly by Nightfall’ From Superhawk Films (Exclusive)
The indie drama comes from director Andy Delaney and screenwriter Peter James Cooper
Trevor Noah Says Mark Zuckerberg Would Be Stressed Over Meta Woes ‘If He Was Capable of Feeling Human Emotion’ (Video)
Trevor Noah took aim at Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth stumble on Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” joking about the Meta CEO’s loss in stature due to the underperformance of the Metaverse. This week, it was revealed that Zuckerberg has lost $95 billion in just...
‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star says food stamps episode was based on her life
One of the stars of classic sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris” says that she mined a serious subject from her own childhood for comedy on the show. A memorable episode of the hit CW show, which was inspired by Chris Rock’s upbringing, addressed the subject of food stamps. The fictional Chris’ dad finds $200 worth of the vouchers, but his mom — who was played by Tichina Arnold — refuses to use them because, she says, “when I pull out food stamps, people look at me like I ain’t got no husband; they talk to me like I ain’t got no sense;...
