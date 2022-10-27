Read full article on original website
DE Man Sentenced for Role in Jan. 6 Storming of the Capitol, Gets 2 Years in Jail
A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol at the outset of the Jan. 6 insurrection has been sentenced to two years in prison. WHYY's Cris Barrish has more. (Original air-date: 10/25/22)
Economic Pulse: Week of 10/28/22
The advanced estimate of the 3rd quarter GDP at 2.6% is well above exceptions... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation. Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during...
Water Cures, St. Luke's, and Influenza: The History of Medicine with Dr. James Higgins | Perspectives
John Pearce welcomes professor James Higgins, PhD, an expert in the history of medicine and author of the book The Health of the Commonwealth. Together they discuss how the Native Americans in Pennsylvania dealt with illnesses and diseases, why the 1918-22 flu pandemics hit Pittsburgh particularly hard, the history of St. Luke's and medicine in the Lehigh Valley, and more.
As NJ Expunges Record for Low-Level Weed Convictions, Some Call for More Restorative Justice Action
Restorative justice was a focal point for cannabis legalization efforts in New Jersey, and though the state has expunged records for more than 360,000 people with lower-level convictions, some say even more should be done for people who have been incarcerated. From the New Jersey Desk, WHYY’s Tennyson Donyéa reports.
