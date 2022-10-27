John Pearce welcomes professor James Higgins, PhD, an expert in the history of medicine and author of the book The Health of the Commonwealth. Together they discuss how the Native Americans in Pennsylvania dealt with illnesses and diseases, why the 1918-22 flu pandemics hit Pittsburgh particularly hard, the history of St. Luke's and medicine in the Lehigh Valley, and more.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO