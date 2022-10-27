ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economic Pulse: Week of 10/28/22

The advanced estimate of the 3rd quarter GDP at 2.6% is well above exceptions... Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation. Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during...
Water Cures, St. Luke's, and Influenza: The History of Medicine with Dr. James Higgins | Perspectives

John Pearce welcomes professor James Higgins, PhD, an expert in the history of medicine and author of the book The Health of the Commonwealth. Together they discuss how the Native Americans in Pennsylvania dealt with illnesses and diseases, why the 1918-22 flu pandemics hit Pittsburgh particularly hard, the history of St. Luke's and medicine in the Lehigh Valley, and more.
