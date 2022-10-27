ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford Marriott worker found with guns

By David Shapiro
 3 days ago

Double trouble for Mike Ortiz Morales. Police say the 34 year old South Windsor man
began his day by slapping a woman in the face during a domestic incident. He got a summons for that.
When he went to his job at a Hartford hotel later, he came to the attention of police again. Hartford Police say they
found Ortiz Morales fully armed at the Marriott on Columbus Boulevard. He's accused of possessing an
AK 47, an untraceable ghost gun and several magazines of ammo to clip into them. Police say the suspect is
being cooperative.

