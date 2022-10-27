ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

One California city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
 6 days ago

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore.

National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places in 2023 and one exceptional California city has made the list – San Francisco.

The 25 cities were grouped into five categories – Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and Community. Each category rounded up locales that ignite the spirit of travel while focusing on a specific interest.

Nestled along the Northern California coastline, San Francisco was named one of the best cities in the world for family travel.

The City by the Bay was joined by four other locations in the Family category including:

  • Switzerland
  • Colombia
  • Manchester, United Kingdom
  • Trinidad and Tobago

Family members of all ages can enjoy San Francisco’s well-paved trails, perfect for hiking or biking. For unique architectural views, easily access stunning Golden Gate Bridge views through the historic Presidio Park.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FWFN_0ioEEGcH00
    The Golden Gate Bridge, standing on the Golden Gate Strait in San Francisco, California, USA, is one of the world’s famous bridges and a miracle of modern bridge engineering. (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEmEv_0ioEEGcH00
    Classic view of historic traditional Cable Cars riding on famous California Street in beautiful early morning light at sunrise in summer, San Francisco, California. (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGiSM_0ioEEGcH00
    San Francisco, California skyline. (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qvQt_0ioEEGcH00
    Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQdtN_0ioEEGcH00
    The crookedest street in the world Lombard street at dawn. (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MjEC_0ioEEGcH00
    Aerial cityscape view of San Francisco, California. (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGrRD_0ioEEGcH00
    San Francisco Neighborhood, California (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4Ot0_0ioEEGcH00
    Coastal hiking scenery in San Francisco near Golden Gate Bridge. (Getty)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vdzh_0ioEEGcH00
    Silicon Valley and Green Hills at Dusk. Monument Peak, Ed R. Levin County Park, Milpitas, California, USA. (Getty)

Children can learn about local plants and native animals at Field Station while savoring the unrivaled art museums, culinary offerings and eclectic architecture of this coastal city.

The city of San Francisco summed up by National Geographic:

“Awash with sun and sea, parks and beaches, history and Karl the Fog (yes, locals have named their most famous weather pattern), this seven-by-seven-mile city flaunts its natural beauty proudly while inviting visitors and locals to dive deeper into its neighborhoods of hilly streets stacked with pastel-hued Victorian houses, Michelin-star and mom-and-pop restaurants, art and music galore, and passionate denizens whose hearts are as big as the Golden Gate Bridge.”

Check out the full list of the 25 Most Breathtaking Places in 2023 according to National Geographic.

Comments / 12

Donegal62
6d ago

Has National Geographic actually been to San Francisco lately? How can they put this city as one of the most breathtaking to visit when there’s homeless and human feces and drug paraphernalia all over the streets? Nice choice.

Reply(2)
18
SaY nO To HaTe
6d ago

well be careful in San Francisco they will break your car windows or knock you out for it phone or camera with no consequences 😜😜😭😭 stay away from democratic cities

Reply
8
bob
6d ago

Used to be before the homeless drug addicted took over.

Reply
11
 

