Battalion Texas AM
5 players to look for ahead of Ole Miss
Texas A&M football is looking uncomfortable halfway through the season as they sit last in the SEC West with an overall record of 3-4, only one win in conference play. However, the Aggies are finally back home after a devastating road adventure to face a conference foe who is coming off a similar away-game defeat.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M women’s golf falters in Georgia
On Monday, Oct. 24, senior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio’s individual stroke play win earned No. 3 Texas A&M the top seed heading into Tuesday’s match play against No. 18 UCLA at the East Lake Cup in Atlanta. Fernández García-Poggio shot 2-under-par 70 in the individual event, including...
Battalion Texas AM
Young talent shows out, falls short against No. 15 Ole Miss
The maroon and white crowd erupted at the mention of freshman quarterback Conner Weigman over the stadium’s speakers. The former five-star and No. 2 quarterback prospect of the Class of 2022 brought new hope to Texas A&M football’s faithful after a 3-4 start, supplanting redshirt sophomore Haynes King at the helm of the offense.
Battalion Texas AM
Highs and lows: 5 takeaways from A&M’s loss to No. 15 Ole Miss
With the return home to Kyle Field after a long tour on the road, 101,084 people swarmed to the stands to watch Texas A&M face No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29. In spite of the 31-28 loss extending an exhausting losing streak for the maroon and white, the match answered a lot of questions that had been up in the air and introduced a few new ones.
Battalion Texas AM
Texas A&M volleyball downs South Carolina in four sets
Texas A&M volleyball traveled to Columbia, S.C., for a match on Friday, Oct. 28, coming off a weekend split against Kentucky at home. A&M shook up the conference after upsetting No. 16 Kentucky in Reed Arena and worked to redeem themselves on this road match after the recent loss, according to head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie cross country results at the SEC Championship
The Texas A&M cross country men’s and women’s teams competed at the University of Mississippi’s golf course for the cross country SEC championship on Friday, Oct. 18. The women’s cross country team competed in the 6,000-meter race, and the men’s cross country team competed in the 8,000-meter race.
Battalion Texas AM
No. 15 Rebels run away with 31-28 win over A&M
Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against Mississippi State. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and can be found here when available. Texas A&M football returned to Kyle Field on Oct. 29 to take on No. 15 Ole Miss after...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M dining to innovate with new technology, food expansion
Texas A&M dining plans to expand and help maintain an easier dining experience. The A&M dining options are to be expanded throughout the year to allow a more accessible way for students to grab and go with less wait time. These innovations are in the process and will continue to grow throughout the school year. There will be more food options on West Campus, mobile ordering and self-checkout kiosks will be at multiple locations.
Battalion Texas AM
Fright Nights with StageCenter
When spirits become restless and join the living for a night of frights and fun, at least that fear is going toward a good cause. Fright Nights is an annual event held by nonprofit theater StageCenter where participants can walk through a haunted house and have proceeds donated to charities. This year, Fright Nights is donating to StarKids, an outdoor program to help kids of fallen veterans and first responders. It is recommended that children under the age of 15 do not attend without an adult present. Tickets can be purchased at the event from 7:30-11:30 p.m. for $10, and participants are encouraged to pay in cash due to Wi-Fi being unpredictable.
