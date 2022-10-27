When spirits become restless and join the living for a night of frights and fun, at least that fear is going toward a good cause. Fright Nights is an annual event held by nonprofit theater StageCenter where participants can walk through a haunted house and have proceeds donated to charities. This year, Fright Nights is donating to StarKids, an outdoor program to help kids of fallen veterans and first responders. It is recommended that children under the age of 15 do not attend without an adult present. Tickets can be purchased at the event from 7:30-11:30 p.m. for $10, and participants are encouraged to pay in cash due to Wi-Fi being unpredictable.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO