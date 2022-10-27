Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Seneca, Cathedral Prep Girls; Grove City, Lakeview Boys Win D10 XC Team Titles
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – The Seneca (1A) and Cathedral Prep (Class 2A) girls, as well as the Lakeview (Class 1A) and Cathedral Prep (2A) boys, captured District 10 cross country team titles on Saturday. In addition, the McDowell boys won their class 3A subregional with Allderdice and Erie, while DuBois’...
d9and10sports.com
PSAC Football Roundup: Curtis, Gannon Stun No. 11 IUP; CASH Grad Sheets Has Monster Day as No. 13 Rock Blanks Clarion
ERIE, Pa. – In what will go down as one of Gannon’s all-time wins, Kory Curtis threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more as Gannon posted its first win over a nationally-ranked team since 2011 with a 43-36 win over 11th-ranked Indiana (Pa.). The see-saw affair...
d9and10sports.com
Week 10 D10 Football Recaps: Ike Caps Unbeaten Regular Season; Simmons Sparks McDowell; Sharpsville Tops LeBoeuf
GIRARD, Pa. – A pair of fourth-quarter interceptions helped Eisenhower secure a perfect regular season with a 13-7 win at Girard on Friday. D9 Recaps • Wagner, Redbank Knock off Central Clarion • Martin, Karns City Top Clearfield • Judge rules Butler Football can participate in D10 playoffs • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming.
d9and10sports.com
PAC Football Roundup: Westminster Topples Waynesburg; W&J Blanks Thiel
WAYNESBURG, Pa. – Tyler McGown threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns as Westminster earned a 30-10 win over Waynesburg. Farrell grad Brice Butler had five tackles on defense for the Titans, who led 13-3 at halftime. WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON 55, THIEL 0. GREENVILLE, Pa. — The Washington &...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Sweeps Cathedral Prep, Will Meet Meadville in D10 Semifinals
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Warren held off a late Cathedral Prep rally, that included a reversal on what the Dragons thought was the match-winner, to complete a 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 28-26) sweep in the District 10 Class 3A quarterfinals on Thursday. Warren had match point at 24-19 in the third...
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Updates Volleyball, Soccer Playoff Brackets
ERIE, Pa. – District 10 updated it’s volleyball and soccer playoff brackets on Friday. In girls’ soccer, the Class 1A boys will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center in Erie on Saturday, Mercyhurst Prep and Cambridge Springs (12 p.m.), and Girard vs. Seneca (2 p.m.) will play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Center. In Class 2A, the semifinals will be played on Monday (Oct. 31), with Fort LeBeouf taking on Hickory at 5:30 p.m. from Bender Field in Meadville, while Harbor Creek and General McLane will play at 5:30 at Iroquois High School.
d9and10sports.com
Cathedral Prep Advances to Semis in PIAA Class 2A Team Tennis
HERSHEY, Pa. – The Cathedral Prep girls’ tennis team earned a 3-2 win over Lancaster Country Day in the PIAA Class 2A team tennis championships on Friday. Anne Marie Prichard was a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 winner over Monica Lopez at No. 2 singles for the Ramblers, while both doubles teams were also victorious in helping Prep advance. Finleigh Handzel and Margeret Prichard were 6-1, 7-5 winners over Marissa Jacobs and Delanie Edwards, while at No. 2 doubles, Sofia Falvo and Lilli Beuchert were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Natasia Philip and Carlina Caplan.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: William Jeffress
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a junior from Erie, PA who is looking to take his game to the next level this season.
St James evacuated due to small fire
Fire led to a school being evacuated Thursday afternoon. The fire happened at St James along Buffalo Road in Erie just before 1:30 p.m. According to the school’s principal, a small fire broke out above a heater in one of the classrooms, causing minimal damage. Everyone inside the building was safely evacuated to St James […]
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
erienewsnow.com
Tractor Trailer into Ravine Closes I-90 Westbound in Western Erie County
Interstate 90 westbound is closed at exit 9 (Route 18/Girard), according to reports from the scene. It comes after a tractor trailer reportedly left the interstate and traveled into a ravine near the Old Lexington Rd. area. There's no word on any injuries or damage. A detour using Route 18,...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
Police respond to shot fired and stabbing at Chestnut Street
Erie Police responded to reports of a shot fired and stabbing on Saturday. Erie Police were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street for a reported gunshot and a stabbing, according to Erie County 911. That incident happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the Erie County Coroner’s office, a 14-year-old girl was shot. […]
Local trick-or-treating times, events
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The little ghosts and goblins can rejoice as Halloween nears. Here are the times of sanctioned trick-or-treating and other events around Erie. Erie, Millcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Fairview, Girard, Edinboro and Waterford all will have traditional trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. In Meadville, trick-or-treating will be observed from […]
explore venango
Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for 56-year-old Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City.
Gravity Hill: Is there a scientific explanation?
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Gravity Hill has attracted hundreds over the years, including YouTubers trying to test out the supposed supernatural phenomenon. The idea here is that you drive downhill on Pleasant View Road in Fairview Township toward the intersection at Wyndemere Road, then stop and put on your four-ways.
Powerball lottery hits over $700 million, Erie residents eager to win
The Powerball lottery is up to more than $700 million this week making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history and the eighth-largest of any lottery. On Wednesday, Erie residents and lottery retailers chimed in on the massive fortune up for grabs. The jackpot prize for the Powerball has been rising over the past few […]
Donated PPE to go to Erie Public Schools, Erie VA
The same group bringing tiny homes for veterans to Erie is helping another company donate needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the area. On Thursday, 24 pallets of various PPE was donated by Ocean State Job Lot, a company out of Rhode Island. The truck dropped off the PPE at the Erie Sports Center where […]
erienewsnow.com
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Park Along Harborcreek Wesleyville Line
State police, volunteer fire department rescuers and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook were all called to the scene after a body was found in Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek off Cumberland Road. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Cpl. Timothy McConnell from the Pennsylvania State Police told Erie...
Erie gas prices rise above $4
Gas prices once again have people reeling as some stations around Erie saw a 20 cent per gallon spike on Thursday. The average price of gas nationally is $3.76 per gallon, according to AAA. In Pennsylvania and Erie, some gas stations are once again above the $4 mark. The price of crude oil is up […]
Comments / 0