ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

Kim Kardashian Mocked Pete Davidson For Wearing Hoodies To Red Carpets And Called Him A “Diva” For Having A Stylist At Their First Formal Event As A Couple

By Ellen Durney
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7h9Y_0ioECAFV00

If, like me, you’re still mourning Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship, then this week’s episode of The Kardashians might just ease the pain a little.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRK0h_0ioECAFV00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

With each new installment of Season 2, we’re hoping more and more for a cameo from our favorite Saturday Night Live alum, and while he didn’t appear this week — *cue boos from the crowd* — we did get a little insight into his and Kim’s adorable relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFqgy_0ioECAFV00
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

So, in Episode 6, we follow the Kardashian sisters as they hit the red carpet for the show’s Season 1 premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HSGv_0ioECAFV00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for ABA

If you can cast your mind back to April when the premiere took place, you’ll remember that Kim and Pete’s relationship was stronger than ever — they’d overcome their public feud with Ye West, Pete had recently been photographed hanging out with Kim’s daughter, North — things were going well.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Of course, the next logical step was for Kim and Pete to finally make their red carpet debut, and the Kardashians premiere seemed like the perfect place to do it.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Ahead of the big night, we went behind-the-scenes with Kim as she got ready for the red carpet with the help of her glam team.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Also there to lend a helping hand was producer Danielle King , who, from behind the camera, quizzed Kim on who her plus-one might be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOmzw_0ioECAFV00
Gotham / Getty Images

Throwing an eye roll directly toward the camera in response, Kim reluctantly spills the tea. “Pete is actually my plus-one and I’m excited,” she says, a smile creeping across her face.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Keen to get answers, Danielle proceeds to ask if this will be their official red carpet debut, prompting Kim to set the record straight.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

“We’re not doing the red carpet,” she says, before going on to explain that she’ll be walking alongside her sisters. “This is my thing, so he’s gonna support,” she adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYB0p_0ioECAFV00
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

But, although he wouldn’t be posing for the cameras next to Kim, we quickly learn that Pete will soon be arriving at Kim’s to start his own glam process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LL4ob_0ioECAFV00
Mega / GC Images

As Mario works away at Kim’s makeup, a woman makes her way through the room behind. “Hi, I’m Sydney!” she says as Kim greets her. “I’m grooming Pete.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0yYM_0ioECAFV00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Barely a second after Sydney has left the room, Kim turns to Mario with a smirk on her face. “Who knew he was such a diva?” she jokes. “A grooming team?! Styling team? A tailor?!”

Instagram: @kimkardashian

Being the organized queen she is, Kim gets back to business and sends Pete a voice note to inform him that it’s time to get ready. “Your styling team is ready for you for a fitting,” she says into her phone.

Instagram: @kimkardashian

“Isn’t that funny,” she proceeds to add, before dragging Pete’s notoriously laidback approach to red carpet style. “I thought he’d go in a hoodie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csEUY_0ioECAFV00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

After all that time and effort, Pete does attend the premiere — in a suit, no less — but opts to stay firmly at the sidelines without appearing on camera once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34E8q7_0ioECAFV00
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Of course, for many fans, the lack of Pete content, particularly when we know he’s present while cameras are rolling, can feel a little frustrating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVoHC_0ioECAFV00
Elsa / Getty Images

However, as she has before, Kim made the time in this week’s episode to offer fans an explanation for her boyfriend’s noticeable absence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZspOd_0ioECAFV00
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“When the camera’s up for him, it’s like a skit or a role. It’s not what he does,” she explains in her confessional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxyQ7_0ioECAFV00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I’m obviously going to talk about what goes on in my life, and he’s a part of that, but I also respect that this is like my job, and this isn’t his job,” she adds, before reassuring that we can still expect to see “a glimpse here and there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KopF1_0ioECAFV00
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Speaking of glimpses, Kim’s playful teasing wasn’t the only adorable bit of insight we got into their relationship this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUpSV_0ioECAFV00
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Earlier in the episode, we go along with Kim, Khloé, Kris, Kourtney, and Kendall as they get ready for their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live .

Instagram: @kimkardashian

When the interview first aired back in April, Jimmy actually put Kim on the spot, exposing her for a large delivery she received before the cameras started rolling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cERCu_0ioECAFV00
Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

“We had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here for you,” the host revealed, prompting a huge smile from Kim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pejP_0ioECAFV00
youtu.be

And now, we’ve been given more details about Pete’s sweet gesture, including the note he left in Kim’s dressing room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SeiTB_0ioECAFV00
Michael Le Brecht / ABC via Getty Images

While Kim frantically gets ready, she suggests that the camera crew get a video of her “cute flowers,” which brings us to a shot of an enormous bouquet of roses sitting on a coffee table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiONJ_0ioECAFV00
Nbc / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The camera then zooms in on a white card sitting in front of the flowers, which reads: “Congrats on your new show and season! I’m so incredibly happy for you and proud of you!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKdkH_0ioECAFV00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The note is signed with love from “Aladdin,” which, of course, is a reference to the SNL sketch where Kim and Pete kissed for the very first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7Bea_0ioECAFV00
SNL / youtube.com

Well, if we weren’t missing Kim and Pete enough already, this episode has me crossing my fingers for a reunion! And with reports that the pair are still “ in contact ,” there’s every reason to remain hopeful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DN7cB_0ioECAFV00
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed News

Matthew Perry Issued An Apology After Facing Intense Backlash For Appearing To Question Why Keanu Reeves Is Still Alive

Matthew Perry has issued an apology after causing intense backlash online over his comments about Keanu Reeves. Earlier this week, several excerpts from Perry’s forthcoming memoir — Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing — were released online. Outlets like Variety and the New York Post published sections where the Friends star appears to take aim at fellow actor Keanu Reeves.
WausauPilot

New this week: Radcliffe gets weird, ‘Causeway’ and Phoenix

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — Elvis, Elton John and Freddie Mercury have all gotten the biopic treatment. Now, it’s finally Weird Al’s turn. In “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Daniel Radcliffe plays the parody pro through his life — or, at least, a version of his life. Yankovic, himself, co-wrote and co-produced “Weird,” directed by Eric Appel. And, as you might expect, the “White and Nerdy” singer-songwriter fills the tale with plenty of satirical touches nodding to the usual conventions of the music biopic. Yet it’s also full of surprises. In my interview with Yankovic and Radcliffe, Yankovic said “Weird” “is funny because it shouldn’t exist.” “Weird,” Roku’s first original film, streams Friday, Nov. 4, via the streaming device.
BuzzFeed News

Fans Are Defending Taylor Swift Against Backlash Towards Her “Anti-Hero” Music Video After A Resurfaced Clip Of Her Discussing Her Experiences With Disordered Eating Went Viral

Last week, Taylor Swift celebrated the start of the Midnights era with the release of the “Anti-Hero” music video. The popular track, which is third on Taylor’s recently released album, is about her insecurities and anxieties. “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” she said of the song.
BuzzFeed News

From “Halloween” To “The Shining,” See Rare Photos From Horror Film Sets

For just about every iconic scary movie, there are some stories floating around the internet about what went into making these films unforgettable. Whether it’s Jack Nicholson frantically jumping up and down in preparation for The Shining’s famous ax scene, or how Chucky came to life in 1988 for Child’s Play, audiences love looking behind the Hollywood horror curtain.
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy