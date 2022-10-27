Kourtney Kardashian Revealed She Was So Drunk At Her And Travis Barker’s Vegas Wedding That She “Blacked Out,” Slurred All Her Words, And Threw Up
Back in April, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker caused a huge stir after they secretly got “married” in a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony.
Reports claimed that Kourtney and Travis rocked up to the One Love Wedding Chapel at around 1:30 a.m. right after the Grammys, which took place on April 4, and had an Elvis impersonator officiate a marriage ceremony.
However, it turned out that the wedding hadn’t actually been legal because the pair didn't have a marriage license.
Explaining things on Instagram, Kourtney shared a series of photos from the night and wrote: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”
Now, thanks to this week’s installment of her family’s Hulu reality series, The Kardashians , fans have just been given the lowdown on exactly what went down that night in Vegas.
“We just got back from the Grammys… And we got married,” Kourtney explains in the episode.
“I guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas,” she goes on. “I don’t even know where to begin.”
“Vegas with Travis is really fun. He’s like, ‘It’s the Grammys. It’s our first Grammys together. Let’s make this the best night ever,’” Kourtney recalls. “We had the best day, and night at the Grammys. And then after, we went to eat. We were starving.”
“And then we were looking up cute little chapels,” Kourt explains to her glam team. Travis, who is also present, chimes in, “[Kourt] started looking more into it.”
Going on to spill more details, Kourtney says in a confessional: “We knew that Elvis had to marry us.”
“It was the only one open at that hour,” she tells her stylists of the chapel they chose to go to, adding that “nobody was around” aside from their security guards, management, and Travis’s drum tech, who is also a photographer.
Kourtney then reveals that she did in fact walk down the aisle in Vegas, though doesn’t actually remember because she was so drunk.
“I blacked out,” she says after confirming that she walked down the aisle. “I actually don’t remember.”
“I didn’t even remember, like, Elvis sang to me walking down the aisle. I just didn’t remember — I didn’t remember I had a bouquet,” she continues.
In fact, Kourtney was so drunk that she couldn’t help but slur her words as she and Travis exchanged their vows. “I’m slurring, if you can’t hear,” she says as the group gathers around to watch a video of the ceremony.
And Kourtney goes on to reveal that the Elvis impersonator kept calling her Khloé — her sister’s name — instead of her own, which she found hilarious.
“When Elvis was marrying us, he’s like, ‘I, Khloé, take thee, Travis…’ and I just lost my mind, fell straight on the floor, and we couldn't get up,” she recalls.
Well, after the messy ceremony, Kourtney reveals that she had a pretty interesting experience getting back through her hotel.
“I did throw up after though, and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants and I had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo,” she recalls.
But both Kourtney and Travis maintain that they had so much fun — even in spite of the fact that they weren’t able to get a marriage license.
“We did try to get a license but they wouldn’t give us the certificate. It was 2 a.m., and I’m sure we probably could have got a license the next day, but what could be a more fun night in Vegas?” Kourtney says.
“I am truly living my best life,” she adds. “Don’t let anyone tell you any different.”
Of course, Kourtney and Travis ended up getting married for real roughly seven weeks after the Vegas “wedding.” This time around, the couple were joined by their nearest and dearest for a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy.
Travis’s daughter, Alabama, documented parts of the event on an Instagram livestream during the night, giving fans raw, unfiltered insight into his and Kourt’s big day.
You can watch the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu now, or Disney+ internationally. The next episode will air on November 2.
