Halloween Happenings
• The Science of Brains — 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Carnegie Museum of Montgomery County,. 222 S. Washington St. Free, family event. Hands-on activities. Candy distributed. Costumes welcome. • Crawfordsville School Transportation Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Bus Barn parking lot (Hoover Field). • Trunk or Treat...
Boy, 8, hopes for mentor
Scott is an 8-year-old boy who lives in the North district of the county. He is the youngest of several siblings and is the only male in the household. Scott really likes school and math is his favorite subject. Scott says he has never been bowling but if he gets a mentor, that is something he would really like to try. He spends his time playing basketball, going to the park, riding his bicycle and kicking around a soccer ball. He also likes to fish and go to the movies. His favorite place to eat is the China Buffet.
More than just the fair
It is common that when people hear the word “4-H,” they often think of the fair. This is not a bad thing as the fair is a celebration of what youth in the 4-H program have learned in the last year. It is also a common misconception that youth have to live on a farm or own an animal to be in 4-H. It is simply not true. 4-H is for any youth currently in grades K-12. When I visit the schools and talk to the kids about joining 4-H, I talk about the endless opportunities that are available to them in the 4-H program.
Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas
Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas, 89, of Lafayette and formerly of Wingate, passed away peacefully at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in her home, surrounded by family. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Fall leaf collection is underway in Crawfordsville
Fall has come around once again, and with the changing season comes the downpour of our beautiful foliage to collect from our lawns. If you are gathering your leaves from your yard, be sure to follow these simple steps to ensure that the City of Crawfordsville’s Street Department can collect your leaves this fall.
Mildred M. Kunkle
Mildred M. Kunkle, 87, of Veedersburg passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at her residence. Mildred was born July 27, 1935, at Crawfordsville, the daughter of Everett Talmadge and Pauline Jane (Bryant) Wrightsman. She married Howard Mason Kunkle on Dec. 6, 1953. He preceded her in death Aug. 14, 2019.
Barbara ‘Barb’ Joan (Miers) Cook
Barbara “Barb” Joan (Miers) Cook, 74, of Fishers, and formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born July 17, 1948, at Greensburg, as the first daughter of Emerson and Joan (Jackson) Miers. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Burney High School...
Phillip Eugene Sorrels
Phillip Eugene Sorrels, 85, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. He was born June 12, 1937, at Crawfordsville, to Dwight and Bertha (Douglas) Sorrels. After graduating from Alamo High School, he enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958. Returning to the Crawfordsville area, he married and raised his family, attended Freedom Baptist Church, worked as a hoist operator and retired from RR Donnelley & Sons with 37 years of service. He resided the last few years at the Indiana Veteran’s Home in West Lafayette.
Janet Sue Caudill
Janet Sue Caudill, 77, of Russellville went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek in Greencastle. She was born May 13, 1945, at Waynetown, to the late Jake and Oveta “Bernice” (Allen) Williams. On June 23, 1963, she married Ernest Caudill at Crawfordsville. He preceded her in death March 26, 2022.
Johnson to lead Free Clinic
David W. Johnson has been chosen as the first dedicated chief executive for the Montgomery County Free Clinic. Johnson will work with the board of directors to oversee clinic operations, community outreach, fundraising, as well as nonprofit and medical practice compliance measures. He will lead over a dozen volunteers and staff members to fulfill the organization’s mission: to provide high-quality medical and dental care to residents of Montgomery County who lack insurance and would otherwise go without basic health care.
Local Record: Oct. 28, 2022
• Property damage crash at McDonald’s, 1000 Smith Ave. — 7:14 a.m. • Wires/tree limbs down in the 700 block of East Jefferson Street — 2:04 p.m. • Property damage crash at North Walnut and West Market streets — 3 p.m. • Property damage crash at...
Mounties comeback falls short vs No. 1 Miners
Rushing: SM Wyatt Woodall 17-65, Carson Chadd 9-53, Nick Scott 7-1, Kyler McCandless 1-7, Kion Cornelius 1-(-1); LS Walters 11-60, Gennicks 15-243, Johns 13-46, Voightschild 5-16 Receiving: SM Carson Chadd 7-73, Kyler McCandless 3-153, Wyatt Woodall 3-12, Kion Cornelius 1-6, EJ Brewer 1-15; LS Webb 1-26, Oliver 1-36 Passing: SM...
Myers guilty on neglect charge
After 5 1/2 hours of deliberation Thursday, a jury found a Crawfordsville man responsible for causing catastrophic injuries to his girlfriend’s infant daughter in 2019. A jury of seven women and five men listened to three days of testimony in Montgomery Circuit Court before delivering their verdict in the case against 30-year-old Dylan T. Myers.
Early voting picks up steam
With the General Election less than two weeks away Montgomery County voters have been taking advantage of early voting. The number of daily voters has been increasing to 100 per day as Nov. 8 draws closer. “We have been gaining every day on the number of people using early voting,”...
