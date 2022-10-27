It is common that when people hear the word “4-H,” they often think of the fair. This is not a bad thing as the fair is a celebration of what youth in the 4-H program have learned in the last year. It is also a common misconception that youth have to live on a farm or own an animal to be in 4-H. It is simply not true. 4-H is for any youth currently in grades K-12. When I visit the schools and talk to the kids about joining 4-H, I talk about the endless opportunities that are available to them in the 4-H program.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO