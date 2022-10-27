Read full article on original website
Barbara ‘Barb’ Joan (Miers) Cook
Barbara “Barb” Joan (Miers) Cook, 74, of Fishers, and formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born July 17, 1948, at Greensburg, as the first daughter of Emerson and Joan (Jackson) Miers. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Burney High School...
Janet Sue Caudill
Janet Sue Caudill, 77, of Russellville went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek in Greencastle. She was born May 13, 1945, at Waynetown, to the late Jake and Oveta “Bernice” (Allen) Williams. On June 23, 1963, she married Ernest Caudill at Crawfordsville. He preceded her in death March 26, 2022.
Phillip Eugene Sorrels
Phillip Eugene Sorrels, 85, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. He was born June 12, 1937, at Crawfordsville, to Dwight and Bertha (Douglas) Sorrels. After graduating from Alamo High School, he enlisted and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1958. Returning to the Crawfordsville area, he married and raised his family, attended Freedom Baptist Church, worked as a hoist operator and retired from RR Donnelley & Sons with 37 years of service. He resided the last few years at the Indiana Veteran’s Home in West Lafayette.
Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas
Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas, 89, of Lafayette and formerly of Wingate, passed away peacefully at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in her home, surrounded by family. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Johnson to lead Free Clinic
David W. Johnson has been chosen as the first dedicated chief executive for the Montgomery County Free Clinic. Johnson will work with the board of directors to oversee clinic operations, community outreach, fundraising, as well as nonprofit and medical practice compliance measures. He will lead over a dozen volunteers and staff members to fulfill the organization’s mission: to provide high-quality medical and dental care to residents of Montgomery County who lack insurance and would otherwise go without basic health care.
Fall leaf collection is underway in Crawfordsville
Fall has come around once again, and with the changing season comes the downpour of our beautiful foliage to collect from our lawns. If you are gathering your leaves from your yard, be sure to follow these simple steps to ensure that the City of Crawfordsville’s Street Department can collect your leaves this fall.
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in connection […]
More than just the fair
It is common that when people hear the word “4-H,” they often think of the fair. This is not a bad thing as the fair is a celebration of what youth in the 4-H program have learned in the last year. It is also a common misconception that youth have to live on a farm or own an animal to be in 4-H. It is simply not true. 4-H is for any youth currently in grades K-12. When I visit the schools and talk to the kids about joining 4-H, I talk about the endless opportunities that are available to them in the 4-H program.
Good News: Waterman's Family Farm
INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
Local Record: Oct. 29, 2022
• Warrant served in the 300 block of Binford Street — 2:01 a.m. • William John Schweitzer Jr., 47, Crawfordsville, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear — 2:36 a.m. • Property damage at Vermont Street and Darlington Avenue — 7:09 a.m. • Domestic disturbance...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana
If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
Veterans Voices: A final resting place for veterans opens in central Indiana after more than 60 years
INDIANAPOLIS – Paying final tribute to a veteran’s service is so important. And for the first time since 1959, there is a place to do that in Central Indiana. A columbarium, a place solely for cremated remains, is now open next to Crown Hill Cemetery. The Crown Hill Columbarium is so new, only about a […]
Kangaroo on the Loose in Indiana Neighborhood
When a pet kangaroo was reported missing in an Indiana neighborhood, neighbors hopped to attention to help. On Sunday afternoon, a friendly roo kept by a local man went missing near the towns of Patton and Yeoman, The New York Post reports. Animal control is not currently searching for the marsupial. However, many residents are taking it upon themselves to look for the creature.
Myers guilty on neglect charge
After 5 1/2 hours of deliberation Thursday, a jury found a Crawfordsville man responsible for causing catastrophic injuries to his girlfriend’s infant daughter in 2019. A jury of seven women and five men listened to three days of testimony in Montgomery Circuit Court before delivering their verdict in the case against 30-year-old Dylan T. Myers.
Knightstown man dies in Hancock County crash
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Knightstown man died early Saturday in a fiery single-car crash just east of Greenfield, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Adam D. Bundy, 24, was driving east on U.S. 40 near Hancock County 400 East at approximately 2 a.m. when he left the road and hit a large tree. His Ford Fusion caught fire and he died at the scene.
Boy, 8, hopes for mentor
Scott is an 8-year-old boy who lives in the North district of the county. He is the youngest of several siblings and is the only male in the household. Scott really likes school and math is his favorite subject. Scott says he has never been bowling but if he gets a mentor, that is something he would really like to try. He spends his time playing basketball, going to the park, riding his bicycle and kicking around a soccer ball. He also likes to fish and go to the movies. His favorite place to eat is the China Buffet.
Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display
It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
Car crashes through Lafayette diner
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named. He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
