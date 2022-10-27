Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites November 2022
4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. *This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households. Thursday, November 3, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 11a.m. – 1 p.m....
This is Indiana’s Creepiest Urban Legend
When it comes to Indiana urban legends, this one tops the list of the creepiest. With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get you in the spirit than by sharing a creepy story? You have heard of urban legends before, right? No, not the movies, but the scary stories that have been passed down from generation to generation that have garnered a lot of fear throughout the years. Now the thing with urban legends is that they are just that: legends. Maybe these stories are completely made up, or perhaps there is some truth to them.
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
State law already clear on required vaccines
I love that insurance commercial where several older women are taping pictures to their “wall” — a nod to Facebook and the trope about technology and senior citizens. “That’s not how any of this works,” one woman says. That’s how I feel about the current debate on requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for school-aged children. An […] The post State law already clear on required vaccines appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
vincennespbs.org
Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana
Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
buildingindiana.com
Novolex Invests $10 Million in Indiana Recycling Expansion
Novolex, a leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced that it is investing $10 million to expand capacity to recycle plastic bags and other polyethylene film at its recycling facility in North Vernon, IN. The investment in mechanical recycling equipment will enable the plant to produce up to 28...
Where the Eerie Gar Fish Can Be Found in Indiana
Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wfyi.org
Indiana lawmakers give a preview of key education topics for upcoming legislative session
The bipartisan interim education committee released its final report on Monday, detailing recommendations for bills and topics during the upcoming legislative session. Among these changes are recommendations that would streamline certain school data, push for work-based experiences on student transcripts and integrate financial literacy into math coursework. Concerns brought up...
Indiana Café Receives Surprise Gift from Eric Church
Like millions of other people around the world, the owners of R'z Cafe and Catering Company in Ft. Branch are self-proclaimed, "HUGE" fans of Eric Church. So, imagine their surprise when "The Chief" took the time to send them a few pieces of his branded merchandise to thank them for their support.
californiaexaminer.net
Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders
Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
AES Indiana to retire coal at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - AES Indiana announced plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants.
Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison. On Thursday, a federal judge […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
Family of boy found in suitcase in Indiana shares heartbreak after learning of his death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police revealed that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, putting an end to the months-long mystery. Cairo’s paternal […]
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
Mixed reaction to AES retiring coal units
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)–AES Indiana announce plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants. The company says it plans to convert two coal units in Petersburg into natural gas by 2025. Environmentalists have been pushing this company to stop burning coal for years- calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.” “We are […]
warricknews.com
Most common fast food chains in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Indiana using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
