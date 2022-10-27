ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Review

Myers guilty on neglect charge

After 5 1/2 hours of deliberation Thursday, a jury found a Crawfordsville man responsible for causing catastrophic injuries to his girlfriend’s infant daughter in 2019. A jury of seven women and five men listened to three days of testimony in Montgomery Circuit Court before delivering their verdict in the case against 30-year-old Dylan T. Myers.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Peru man dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A Peru man died after being found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, corrections officers found 51-year-old Rick A. Bartel unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Corrections and medical staff provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. Bartel was then taken […]
PERU, IN
Journal Review

Mildred M. Kunkle

Mildred M. Kunkle, 87, of Veedersburg passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at her residence. Mildred was born July 27, 1935, at Crawfordsville, the daughter of Everett Talmadge and Pauline Jane (Bryant) Wrightsman. She married Howard Mason Kunkle on Dec. 6, 1953. He preceded her in death Aug. 14, 2019.
VEEDERSBURG, IN
Journal Review

Janet Sue Caudill

Janet Sue Caudill, 77, of Russellville went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek in Greencastle. She was born May 13, 1945, at Waynetown, to the late Jake and Oveta “Bernice” (Allen) Williams. On June 23, 1963, she married Ernest Caudill at Crawfordsville. He preceded her in death March 26, 2022.
RUSSELLVILLE, IN
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man found unresponsive at workplace in Paris

EDGAR COUNTY (WAND)- The Edgar County Coroner has released details on the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his workplace in Paris. According to the coroner, a call came into the Edgar County 911 dispatch center at 4:54 am. Thursday, October 27, from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging stating a male employee had been found unresponsive on the floor near his work station.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
Journal Review

Barbara ‘Barb’ Joan (Miers) Cook

Barbara “Barb” Joan (Miers) Cook, 74, of Fishers, and formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born July 17, 1948, at Greensburg, as the first daughter of Emerson and Joan (Jackson) Miers. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Burney High School...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas

Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas, 89, of Lafayette and formerly of Wingate, passed away peacefully at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in her home, surrounded by family. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WOWO News

Delphi murders press conference will be Monday

DELPHI, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A news conference that will be an update on the Delphi murder investigation will take place Monday, at Delphi United Methodist Church, announced Indiana State Police Friday afternoon. A news release from state police did not specify what the press conference would be about,...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal Review

More than just the fair

It is common that when people hear the word “4-H,” they often think of the fair. This is not a bad thing as the fair is a celebration of what youth in the 4-H program have learned in the last year. It is also a common misconception that youth have to live on a farm or own an animal to be in 4-H. It is simply not true. 4-H is for any youth currently in grades K-12. When I visit the schools and talk to the kids about joining 4-H, I talk about the endless opportunities that are available to them in the 4-H program.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD Chief apologizes over officers’ online remarks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute Police Department Supervisor is under investigation following comments made on social media reportedly aimed at other local law enforcement agencies. THPD Chief Shawn Keen revealed the situation in response to questions regarding a letter he sent apologizing for the remarks to other agencies in the area. While […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy