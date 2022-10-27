Read full article on original website
Myers guilty on neglect charge
After 5 1/2 hours of deliberation Thursday, a jury found a Crawfordsville man responsible for causing catastrophic injuries to his girlfriend’s infant daughter in 2019. A jury of seven women and five men listened to three days of testimony in Montgomery Circuit Court before delivering their verdict in the case against 30-year-old Dylan T. Myers.
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in connection […]
Indiana father arrested for battery, neglect after infant treated for skull fractures
KOKOMO, Ind. — The father of an infant found with severe injuries was arrested for battery and neglect, Kokomo police announced. Police were first notified by hospital staff at Howard Regional Hospital on October 11. The hospital was preparing to fly a 1-month-old child with multiple skull fractures to Indianapolis, and staff suspected child abuse. […]
Peru man dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – A Peru man died after being found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, corrections officers found 51-year-old Rick A. Bartel unconscious and unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Corrections and medical staff provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. Bartel was then taken […]
Ukrainian woman with dwarfism testifies against adoptive father in neglect case
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Natalia Barnett testified on Wednesday she learned nearly everything she knows about life, including how to read, write and wash her hair, from friends who took her in. She was the last person to take the witness stand before prosecutors rested their case in a...
Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana said Friday they will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation. Indiana State Police said officials “will announce an update in the...
Suspect Taken Into Custody in Connection With 2017 Delphi Murders of 2 Indiana Teens: Reports
Note: NBC Chicago will stream the 9 a.m. CST Monday Delphi press conference live on NBCChicago.com and our streaming channel on Peacock. To find the streaming channel, click on the “channels” tab on the free Peacock app and scroll down to NBC Chicago News. A suspect has been...
Mildred M. Kunkle
Mildred M. Kunkle, 87, of Veedersburg passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at her residence. Mildred was born July 27, 1935, at Crawfordsville, the daughter of Everett Talmadge and Pauline Jane (Bryant) Wrightsman. She married Howard Mason Kunkle on Dec. 6, 1953. He preceded her in death Aug. 14, 2019.
Janet Sue Caudill
Janet Sue Caudill, 77, of Russellville went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2022, at Hickory Creek in Greencastle. She was born May 13, 1945, at Waynetown, to the late Jake and Oveta “Bernice” (Allen) Williams. On June 23, 1963, she married Ernest Caudill at Crawfordsville. He preceded her in death March 26, 2022.
Coroner identifies man found unresponsive at workplace in Paris
EDGAR COUNTY (WAND)- The Edgar County Coroner has released details on the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his workplace in Paris. According to the coroner, a call came into the Edgar County 911 dispatch center at 4:54 am. Thursday, October 27, from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging stating a male employee had been found unresponsive on the floor near his work station.
IN Dept. of Correction investigating death of Plainfield Correctional offender
The Indiana Department of Correction is investigating how an offender at the Plainfield Correctional Facility was able to obtain drugs that ultimately killed him.
Barbara ‘Barb’ Joan (Miers) Cook
Barbara “Barb” Joan (Miers) Cook, 74, of Fishers, and formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born July 17, 1948, at Greensburg, as the first daughter of Emerson and Joan (Jackson) Miers. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Burney High School...
Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas
Loretta L. Hunsinger Haas, 89, of Lafayette and formerly of Wingate, passed away peacefully at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in her home, surrounded by family. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Delphi murders press conference will be Monday
DELPHI, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A news conference that will be an update on the Delphi murder investigation will take place Monday, at Delphi United Methodist Church, announced Indiana State Police Friday afternoon. A news release from state police did not specify what the press conference would be about,...
Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
More than just the fair
It is common that when people hear the word “4-H,” they often think of the fair. This is not a bad thing as the fair is a celebration of what youth in the 4-H program have learned in the last year. It is also a common misconception that youth have to live on a farm or own an animal to be in 4-H. It is simply not true. 4-H is for any youth currently in grades K-12. When I visit the schools and talk to the kids about joining 4-H, I talk about the endless opportunities that are available to them in the 4-H program.
THPD Chief apologizes over officers’ online remarks
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute Police Department Supervisor is under investigation following comments made on social media reportedly aimed at other local law enforcement agencies. THPD Chief Shawn Keen revealed the situation in response to questions regarding a letter he sent apologizing for the remarks to other agencies in the area. While […]
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
