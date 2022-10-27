Read full article on original website
Kerry Chant warns Australia is on the verge of a new wave of Covid as the XBB variant spreads quickly and researcher warns virus is inflaming brains
One of Australia's top health bosses has warned the country faces being swamped by a new wave of Covid-19 cases due to the arrival of two new Omicron variants. NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant has echoed concerns from interstate counterparts that sub-variants BQ. 1 and XBB will run rampant and soon overtake BA. 5 as the dominant strains in Australia.
BBC
Son Heung-min: Tottenham & South Korea forward a doubt for World Cup
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min needs surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye and his involvement in the World Cup is in doubt. Son, 30, suffered the injury during Tottenham's 2-1 win in Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday. "Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our...
BBC
Swansea University: Fingers could hold Covid answers
Finger length differences between left and right hands could hold answers to how ill people will get from Covid. Men and older people have been prone to severe Covid so experts believe later-life testosterone decline could be linked. Testosterone information is thought to be held in finger length ratios. Swansea...
