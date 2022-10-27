ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

How to Watch Mavericks-Nets Game On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKT5g_0ioEBFhL00

The Dallas Mavericks (1-2) and Brooklyn Nets (1-3) will play each other on Thursday night in Brooklyn. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks , fresh off their run to the Western Conference Finals a season ago, have been trying to adjust to the new 2022-23 NBA season and they will be tested on the road once again on Thursday night when they go to Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets .

Both of these teams have high title aspirations and so far this season, both teams are still trying to figure out their identity.

Obviously the Mavericks’ identity revolves around playing through Luka Doncic and rightfully so, as Doncic has solidified his spot as a top-tier player in this league. However, they have struggled to score at times this year and they are still figuring things out on the offensive side of things.

Christian Wood, who was acquired by the Mavs this offseason, has been a bright spot for them though, as Wood is currently averaging 24.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in three games off-the-bench.

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and other talents, the expectations this season in Brooklyn is very similar to what it has been the last couple of years – to win a title by any means necessary.

This is a big season for the Nets given Irving is in the final year of his contract and given the fact that they dealt with a ton of drama in the offseason, so losing to Dallas on Thursday and falling farther down the standings early on would not sit well with anyone involved with this team. So which team will end up walking out of the Barclays Center Thursday night with a win?

The 2022-23 NBA season has begun and here is how to watch Thursday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Nets

  • WHO: Dallas Mavericks (1-2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-3)
  • WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 27, 2022
  • WHERE: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: NBA TV
  • Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Mavericks vs. Nets

  • The Dallas Mavericks are coming off of a 113-111 loss on the road to the New Orleans Pelicans this past Tuesday night.
  • The Brooklyn Nets are coming off of a 110-99 loss on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Wednesday night.
  • Luka Doncic has been red-hot to start the 2022-23 season, as he is averaging 34.7 points per game on 50.0 percent shooting.
  • Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are combining to average 59.6 points per game this season.
  • The Nets and Mavericks split their only two meetings during the 2021-22 regular season with both teams winning on the road.

Last Matchup:

March 16, 2022 - Mavericks 113, Nets 111

Behind 37 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists from Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks escaped the Brooklyn Nets with a 113-111 victory. Kevin Durant ended up with 23 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists, as the Nets outrebounded the Mavs 45-37 in this loss. Dallas shot 49.4 percent from the floor as a team and they outscored the Nets by 9 points from the three-point line.

Latest Injury News:

Mavericks: Davis Bertans (knee) - OUT, Frank Ntilikina (ankle) - OUT, Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Nets: Seth Curry (ankle) - OUT, T.J. Warren (foot) - OUT, Markieff Morris (personal reasons) - OUT, Joe Harris (ankle) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED MAVERICKS STARTERS:

  • G Luka Doncic , 6-foot-7 guard: 34.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists
  • G Spencer Dinwiddie , 6-5 guard: 18.0 points, 3.3 assists
  • F Reggie Bullock , 6-6 forward: 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds
  • F Dorian Finney-Smith , 6-7 forward: 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds
  • C JaVale McGee , 7-0 center: 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

  • G/F Ben Simmons , 6-10 guard/forward: 14.3 points. 4.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists
  • G Kyrie Irving , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 5.0 assists
  • F Royce O’Neale , 6-4 forward: 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists
  • F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 32.0 points, 3.0 rebounds
  • C Nicolas Claxton , 6-11 center: 13.0 points, 10.0 rebounds

Betting Odds:

  • The Mavericks are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Nets as of Thursday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 225 total points.

What to watch for:

  • Christian Wood is currently third in the league in total bench points scored with 73 points off-the-bench.
  • Nets’ Kevin Durant recently passed Alex English for 20th on the NBA’s All-Time Scoring List.
  • The Mavs are 48-33 all-time against the Nets.
  • Dallas is allowing an average of 105.3 points per game, fifth-best in the NBA, and Brooklyn is allowing an average of 119.8 points per game, 25th in the NBA.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kH9g9_0ioEBFhL00

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers make big Russell Westbrook decision

Russell Westbrook is expected to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night after he sat out Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He will not, however, be starting. The Lakers are planning to bring Westbrook off the bench, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. They...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
WREG

Brooklyn Nets get a taste of Memphis soul at The Four Way restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Four Way restaurant in Memphis’ Soulsville neighborhood has served high-profile customers from Coach Penny Hardaway to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over the years. But the group that pulled up Monday night was a first for the historic soul food spot, as the entire Brooklyn Nets team showed up to eat […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Doncic leads Dallas against Oklahoma City after 41-point showing

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 129-125 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets. Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference games...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy