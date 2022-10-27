ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Newark-Granville Symphony Orchestra hosting free family concert Oct. 30

Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
Join Russ Mikkelson and the Newark-Granville Symphony Orchestra for The Wizards of Baseball, a free family concert. The NGSO will feature music from "Wicked", "The Wizard of Oz," "Harry Potter" and "Fernie’s Up" — a story of an unlikely hero of a baseball game. Narrated by composer, Tim Berens.

The concert will be held Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. in the John Gilbert Reese Center auditorium on the Ohio State University Newark Campus.

Pre-concert music begins at 3:15 p.m. and will be provided by the Denison University Suzuki Program, Suzuki Music Columbus and the Pickerington Strings. Costumes are encouraged!

For additional information, visit www.ngsymphony.org.

Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

