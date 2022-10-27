Read full article on original website
Related
Oracle
How and where to vote as the November midterm election date approaches
Florida voters can cast their ballots for three statewide measures, as well as candidates for empty congressional seats as midterm elections approach on Nov. 8. While Republican Rick Scott will continue to represent Florida in the Senate, incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio will be defending his spot against Democrat Val Demings on the ballot. All seats of the House of Representatives will also need to be filled, according to Ballotpedia, including 28 representatives for Florida.
Oracle
Bull Runner to recruit more student drivers
Parking and Transportation Services (PATS) are increasing attempts to hire students to be Bull Runner drivers due to driver shortages, according to Assistant Director of PATS Marie Bowen. Effects of the shortage have been seen throughout Florida, extending from middle schools to universities. In Pasco County, school officials have attempted...
Oracle
Scott desperate for second conference win over Temple
Hoping to snag a win over Temple for the second year in a row, South Florida will travel to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday. The Owls (2-6, 0-4) traveled to Tampa last year, and went home with a 31-14 loss. That is USF’s (1-7, 0-4) only conference win under coach Jeff Scott.
Oracle
Previous successes to be tested in upcoming season
South Florida women’s basketball will start its season next week after coming off a 23-9 (12-3 AAC) season under coach Jose Fernandez. Fernandez was named AAC Coach of the Year in 2021 and is heading into his 22nd season with the Bulls. In just the past two years under his coaching, the women’s basketball has extended its season far into post-conference play.
Oracle
Traffic sensors placed at some intersections on Tampa campus
An above-ground traffic sensor was installed at the intersection of Holly Drive and Genshaft Drive on Friday to provide better accuracy and traffic flow efficiency, according to Chris Fleischer, assistant director of utilities in Facilities Management’s Department of Maintenance and Utility Services. These sensory systems placed throughout the Tampa...
Oracle
OPINION: Bus driver shortage makes Bull Runners inconvenient
Since the return of students on campus post-COVID-19, USF’s free on-campus public transportation — the Bull Runner — has seen an increase in riders and a shortage of drivers to transport them. The Bull Runner driver shortage is majorly inconvenient for students and staff that depend on...
Oracle
NOTEBOOK: Last second goal helps men’s soccer upset No. 22 Charlotte
USF men’s soccer prevailed at Transamerica Field with a 2-1 victory over ranked opponent No. 22 Charlotte on Oct. 25. With less than 10 seconds left in the game, senior forward Oscar Resano scored the game-winning goal by heading the ball into the net off a throw-in pass from sophomore center back Brian Schaefer. Resano also had two shots on goal in the match.
Oracle
Men’s basketball hopes roster changes can translate to wins
Moving forward from last year’s 8-23 season, the USF men’s basketball has made many changes to the roster, giving the program a new look. This offseason was certainly not an uneventful one. South Florida lost a senior to the transfer portal, but signed two freshmen and brought back nearly two thirds of the roster.
Oracle
Defense outplayed in USF’s loss to Houston
Although South Florida football had two weeks to prepare for Houston, the Bulls came up short 42-27 on Saturday at TDECU Stadium. Starting off well, the Bulls (1-7, 0-4) traded scores with the Cougars (5-3, 3-1) through the first half, keeping the margin on the scoreboard to a minimum. However, the outperformance of Houston’s senior quarterback Clayton Tune and their defense led USF to its downfall.
Oracle
Jai Rodriguez to speak at first lecture series of the semester
Actor and musician Jai Rodriguez will talk about his career, as well as LGBTQ and Latino identities Thursday in the first University Lecture Series (ULS) of the semester. Rodriguez was originally scheduled to speak Sept. 29, but the lecture was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. The event starts at 8...
Oracle
Second half comeback leads to Bulls victory over Spartans
In Tuesday night’s preseason exhibition, a second-half surge fueled USF men’s basketball’s 66-61 victory over UT at the Yuengling Center. Tampa came out aggressively, jumping to an 11-2 lead within the first three minutes and hitting back-to-back three-pointers. UT did most of its damage in the first half from beyond the arc, shooting just over 45% on 11 attempts.
Comments / 0