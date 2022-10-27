Florida voters can cast their ballots for three statewide measures, as well as candidates for empty congressional seats as midterm elections approach on Nov. 8. While Republican Rick Scott will continue to represent Florida in the Senate, incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio will be defending his spot against Democrat Val Demings on the ballot. All seats of the House of Representatives will also need to be filled, according to Ballotpedia, including 28 representatives for Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO