How and where to vote as the November midterm election date approaches
Florida voters can cast their ballots for three statewide measures, as well as candidates for empty congressional seats as midterm elections approach on Nov. 8. While Republican Rick Scott will continue to represent Florida in the Senate, incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio will be defending his spot against Democrat Val Demings on the ballot. All seats of the House of Representatives will also need to be filled, according to Ballotpedia, including 28 representatives for Florida.
OPINION: Alcohol-related crimes warrant harsher punishments
Alcohol-related crimes, such as underage drinking or driving under the influence (DUI), are a major problem in Florida. While crimes like these do have legal repercussions, they are not taken seriously enough and deserve harsher penalties. In order to lower the rate of alcohol-related crimes, Florida needs to increase both the fines and jail time for these offenses.
Jai Rodriguez to speak at first lecture series of the semester
Actor and musician Jai Rodriguez will talk about his career, as well as LGBTQ and Latino identities Thursday in the first University Lecture Series (ULS) of the semester. Rodriguez was originally scheduled to speak Sept. 29, but the lecture was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. The event starts at 8...
