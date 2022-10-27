Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
seguintoday.com
Trick or treaters invited over for some pre-Halloween FUN
(Seguin) — A handful of organizations is doing its part to get kids excited for Halloween Monday. The organizations are each getting a jumpstart by hosting their own separate events throughout Seguin this weekend. On that list is the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Halloween Candy Drive Thru. The...
seguintoday.com
Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun
(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
seguintoday.com
Pecan Film Festival to include film that explains why Seguin was the trial site of a 1979 murder in Seadrift
(Seguin) – See how Seguin played a role in the aftermath of what was until now a very untold story of tension and violence along the fishing communities on the Texas Gulf Coast. Adding to that tension was the murder of local crabber Billy Joe Aplin in Seadrift just...
seguintoday.com
FOOTBALL — Football Drops 38-35 Contest to East Texas Baptist
SEGUIN, Texas — Using explosive special teams plays and taking advantage of Texas Lutheran turnovers, East Texas Baptist rallied from a 14-point first quarter deficit to outlast Texas Lutheran, 38-35, Saturday afternoon at Bulldog Stadium. The two teams combined for 902 yards and 73 points in a game that...
seguintoday.com
Wagner Uses Fast Start to Race Past Matadors on Friday Night
(Seguin) — The San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds jumped on the Seguin Matadors early and kept Seguin at bay in a 69-42 win at Matador Stadium on Friday night. Wagner scored touchdowns on their first three possessions in the first quarter while the Matadors went three-and-out on their first possession and turned the ball over on downs on two others as the Thunderbirds took a 20-0 lead after the game’s first 12 minutes. Wagner junior quarterback Cameron Smith took a snap and ran down the far sideline 81 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. Thunderbird junior running back Juan’yae Taylor scored on runs of 33 and 39 yards in the quarter.
seguintoday.com
WOMEN’S SOCCER — Women’s Soccer Enjoys Record-Setting Win Over Schreiner
KERRVILLE, Texas — The Texas Lutheran women’s soccer team (11-6-1, 11-2 SCAC) enjoyed a record-setting 2-0 victory over Schreiner (6-7-3, 5-5-3 SCAC) Friday at Mountaineer Soccer Field, setting a new program record for conference wins in a single season. The Bulldogs have captured a program-record 11 conference wins,...
seguintoday.com
TLU Bulldogs Host East Texas Baptist on Saturday
(Seguin) — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs host East Texas Baptist at Bulldog Stadium tomorrow afternoon. The Bulldogs are coming off a 17-10 conference road win over McMurry in Abilene last week. The Tigers fell on the road in Sherman losing to Austin College 13-10. TLU head coach Neal LaHue says the Tigers defense brings a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
seguintoday.com
Area Teams Take to Gridiron with Two Weeks Left in Regular Season
(Seguin) — The Fall weather is finally here for Friday Night Lights with 2 games left in the regular season. The Seguin Matadors host the San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds tonight at Matador Stadium. Both teams are 4-1 in District 12-5A and are looking to improve their playoff position for Bi-District which starts in two weeks. Tonight is also Senior Night in Seguin. Kickoff between the Mats and Wagner is set for 7:30 this evening. We’ll have all the Matador play-by-play on KWED.
seguintoday.com
Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
(Seguin) — A Seguin woman is fighting for her life today in a San Antonio hospital after being struck by a pickup truck Wednesday night. Seguin Police say at approximately 8:18 p.m., the Seguin Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a Ford Ranger in the 2900 block of State Highway 46 North. Responding officers found a female, later identified as 45-year-old Crystal Miller with severe injuries at the scene.
