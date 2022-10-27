ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun

(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SEGUIN, TX
New Braunfels Pumpkin Patch

Explore Float In’s pumpkin patch and fall attractions on the Comal River in the heart of New Braunfels! This is a fun social club where you can get day passes and enjoy the river during the summer. When they close swimming and cabanas for the season, they open a big pumpkin patch! Adults are $15, and children ages 3-11 are $10.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
10 Magical Christmas Vacation Ideas for Families

Christmas getaways represent a rare opportunity for families who like to travel. Whether your kids are toddlers, teens, or all grown up, you can usually count on some time off from school and work for everyone to gather in one place. And one of the great things about Christmas vacations is they don’t have to be spent at home for everyone to have quality family time together. In fact, some of the best Christmas vacations for families are the trips where everyone’s traveling to a new and exciting destination that goes all in on Christmas spirit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Trick or treaters invited over for some pre-Halloween FUN

(Seguin) — A handful of organizations is doing its part to get kids excited for Halloween Monday. The organizations are each getting a jumpstart by hosting their own separate events throughout Seguin this weekend. On that list is the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Halloween Candy Drive Thru. The...
SEGUIN, TX
South by San Marcos: Local Lineup at SMFest 2022

Since I moved to San Marcos in 2017 I have explored many local bands. The first show I remember was a house show for Christian Sparks & The Beatnik Bandits. (My friend interviewed the band here, check it out! https://ktswblog.net/2022/04/14/san-marcos-sounds-the-beatnik-bandits/). The Beatnik Bandits kickstarted my deep dive into local music, spanning the heart of Texas State University to Austin. Local music fans were in luck this weekend as featured a lineup of local acts and vendors across local venues throughout San Marcos. From Sewell Park to Zelick’s Icehouse, San Marcos was alive with the sound of local music.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Seguin is set to Go Nuts in Downtown

(Seguin) — It’s time to go nuts with Seguin’s annual Pecan Fest scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The day includes nutty and heritage activities throughout Seguin including downtown, the library, the Big Red Barn, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and at the Sebastopol House. In downtown,...
SEGUIN, TX
The 10 Best Mother-Daughter Getaways In The US

For a more laid-back escape filled with sights, history, and delicious eats, San Antonio, TX, is another option worth considering for any mother-daughter duo. For many travelers, the main attraction here is the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio. Mother-daughter duos can book a Riverwalk boat cruise, enjoy a wide variety of restaurants that line the streets of this famed area, or simply do some light shopping and sightseeing. If you do opt to see the sights, don’t forget to check out The Alamo while you’re there.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
AUSTIN, TX
San Antonio's famous musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda

San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide "Good Morning America" gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Come Try This New Lobster Fried Rice at This Amazing Northside Restaurant

Come Try the New Menu at this Seafood Eatery on the Northside. This Seafood Eatery, SA Seafood, has some new items on their menu you should come try. SA Seafood, located at 5222 De Zavala Road #330, has officially dropped two new additions to the menu, an unbelievably irresistible Lobster Fried Rice and an unbeatable classic, Shrimp Tacos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Free Spirit Distillery to open $2 million facility in Gruene

Gruene will soon welcome a $2 million distillery to the New Braunfels historic district. Free Spirit Distillery has started construction and will open by June 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The 9,468-square-foot building will be located near the Gruene Event Center. The distillery...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

