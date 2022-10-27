Read full article on original website
seguintoday.com
Trick or treaters invited over for some pre-Halloween FUN
(Seguin) — A handful of organizations is doing its part to get kids excited for Halloween Monday. The organizations are each getting a jumpstart by hosting their own separate events throughout Seguin this weekend. On that list is the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Halloween Candy Drive Thru. The...
seguintoday.com
Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun
(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
tpr.org
Spiritlandia apologizes for Día de Los Muertos river parade but won't issue refunds
After a flood of complaints over the Thursday night Día de los Muertos river parade, which ran late and showed off only a handful of floats, the organizers told dissatisfied customers on Friday that they were not offering refunds. San Antonio may have the potential to make Día de...
365thingsaustin.com
New Braunfels Pumpkin Patch
Explore Float In’s pumpkin patch and fall attractions on the Comal River in the heart of New Braunfels! This is a fun social club where you can get day passes and enjoy the river during the summer. When they close swimming and cabanas for the season, they open a big pumpkin patch! Adults are $15, and children ages 3-11 are $10.
seguintoday.com
Seguin is set to Go Nuts in Downtown
(Seguin) — It’s time to go nuts with Seguin’s annual Pecan Fest scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The day includes nutty and heritage activities throughout Seguin including downtown, the library, the Big Red Barn, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and at the Sebastopol House. In downtown,...
KENS 5
You can take photos with Stranger Things decorations at a San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — One local house may just be the coolest spot in town to take photos of this Halloween. Tessie Weaver reached out to KENS 5, sending us photos and video of her Stranger Things inspired Halloween house on 1611 Mason King on the north side. This isn't...
visitsanantonio.com
10 Magical Christmas Vacation Ideas for Families
Christmas getaways represent a rare opportunity for families who like to travel. Whether your kids are toddlers, teens, or all grown up, you can usually count on some time off from school and work for everyone to gather in one place. And one of the great things about Christmas vacations is they don’t have to be spent at home for everyone to have quality family time together. In fact, some of the best Christmas vacations for families are the trips where everyone’s traveling to a new and exciting destination that goes all in on Christmas spirit.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
foxsanantonio.com
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
KENS 5
8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses. We spoke to several owners who...
United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County award over $400,000 to organizations helping heal Uvalde families
SAN ANTONIO — United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County awarded six organizations more than $400,000 to continue helping families impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting. The United with Uvalde fund has raised more than $1.73 million as of Sept. 8. San Antonio-based non-profit Family Service Association has...
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 27 - Oct. 29, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
Somerset, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Here Are The Best Spuds In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best restaurants for potatoes in the city.
Golden Star Cafe celebrates 90th anniversary on San Antonio's Westside
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
Bill Miller opening new restaurant in Boerne
BOERNE, Texas — Family-owned restaurant Bill Miller is opening a new location in Boerne on October 28. This will be the 79th location to open for the family-owned and operated restaurant. "The new prototype will feature an updated exterior and a contemporary interior design," said a Bill Miller spokesman....
KSAT 12
5 major events will be happening in downtown San Antonio on Saturday. City officials say to plan ahead for traffic
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed with events this Saturday, and city officials are encouraging visitors to plan ahead. Superstar Elton John will be playing Saturday evening at the Alamodome while across Interstate 37, the Muertos Fest will be taking place at Hemisfair. The Muertos Fest...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
