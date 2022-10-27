ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Trick or treaters invited over for some pre-Halloween FUN

(Seguin) — A handful of organizations is doing its part to get kids excited for Halloween Monday. The organizations are each getting a jumpstart by hosting their own separate events throughout Seguin this weekend. On that list is the annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Halloween Candy Drive Thru. The...
Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun

(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Braunfels Pumpkin Patch

Explore Float In’s pumpkin patch and fall attractions on the Comal River in the heart of New Braunfels! This is a fun social club where you can get day passes and enjoy the river during the summer. When they close swimming and cabanas for the season, they open a big pumpkin patch! Adults are $15, and children ages 3-11 are $10.
Seguin is set to Go Nuts in Downtown

(Seguin) — It’s time to go nuts with Seguin’s annual Pecan Fest scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The day includes nutty and heritage activities throughout Seguin including downtown, the library, the Big Red Barn, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and at the Sebastopol House. In downtown,...
10 Magical Christmas Vacation Ideas for Families

Christmas getaways represent a rare opportunity for families who like to travel. Whether your kids are toddlers, teens, or all grown up, you can usually count on some time off from school and work for everyone to gather in one place. And one of the great things about Christmas vacations is they don’t have to be spent at home for everyone to have quality family time together. In fact, some of the best Christmas vacations for families are the trips where everyone’s traveling to a new and exciting destination that goes all in on Christmas spirit.
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation

SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 27 - Oct. 29, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
Somerset, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Boerne High School football team will have a game with Somerset High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
Bill Miller opening new restaurant in Boerne

BOERNE, Texas — Family-owned restaurant Bill Miller is opening a new location in Boerne on October 28. This will be the 79th location to open for the family-owned and operated restaurant. "The new prototype will feature an updated exterior and a contemporary interior design," said a Bill Miller spokesman....
