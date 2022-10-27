Read full article on original website
Australia repatriates Australian women and children from Syrian refugee camp
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian government has repatriated four Australian women and their 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp to New South Wales state, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on Saturday. The controversial repatriation, which has sparked criticism from the Liberal-National opposition, is part of bringing...
Finnish and Swedish PMs assure commitment to join NATO together
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland and Sweden are committed to joining the NATO military alliance simultaneously, the Nordic neighbours’ prime ministers said on Friday. Sweden and Finland launched their bids to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey, which accuses the two of harbouring what it says are militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and other groups.
Canada strengthening guidelines to protect critical minerals sectors
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian government said on Friday it was strengthening foreign investment guidelines to protect the country’s critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned enterprises. Significant transactions by foreign state-owned companies in Canada’s critical minerals sectors would now only be approved on an exceptional basis, Industry Minister...
Swedish PM says Sweden committed to NATO deal with Turkey
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden is fully committed to meeting the terms of a tripartite deal struck in Madrid aimed at overcoming Turkey’s objections to Stockholm’s bid to join the NATO alliance along with Finland, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday. “We have to do our part...
Canada’s Trudeau says clear action plan needed to address Haiti crisis
WINNIPEG (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said a clear plan of action was needed before any mission to help Haiti goes forward, a day after his government sent a delegation to assess the humanitarian and security crisis in the Caribbean nation. “I’m so pleased that...
China passes new women’s protection law, revamped for first time in decades
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China passed legislation on Sunday aimed at giving women more protection against gender discrimination and sexual harassment, days after the bill was submitted to the country’s top legislature after a third revision and extensive public input. The legislation comes as activists have expressed concern about increasing...
Czech protesters call for new government, direct gas talks with Russia
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Thousands of Czechs protested in Prague on Friday, demanding the centre-right government step down to allow an early election and calling for talks with Russia on gas supplies ahead of winter. The demonstration on a national holiday in Prague’s main square was the third organised by...
Russia is weaponizing food with halt of Black Sea grain exports – Blinken
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia’s halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative grain deal is weaponizing food by exacerbating humanitarian crises, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday. “Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement...
Brazil election officials brace for tense Sunday vote as Bolsonaro cries foul
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s electoral authorities are preparing for a competitive election on Sunday with a result that may be contested by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro if he loses to his leftist adversary, who has a narrow lead in recent opinion polls. Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE), led...
From farming to fermentation: how New Zealand could 'brew up' new foods to reduce agricultural emissions
New Zealand agriculture contributed 50% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, an unusually high proportion by world standards. Dairy farming was responsible for about half of the 39.1 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂-eq) emitted, or 25% of all emissions. Addressing the problem of New Zealand’s agricultural emissions has mainly focused on technical fixes aimed at reducing methane and nitrous oxide produced by livestock and fertiliser and relying on voluntary agreements with the industry. But these measures may not result in substantial emissions reductions any time soon. Reductions of less than 1% are predicted according to one analysis...
Cathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, becoming the first major airline to do so since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Cathay Pacific will fly from New York to the Asian financial hub using...
More than 60 dead, nearly 200 rescued after suspension bridge collapses in India
More than 60 people died and nearly 2000 others were rescued after a suspension bridge collapsed in India on Sunday, officials said.
Germany summoned Iranian ambassador in reciprocal move – foreign ministry
(Reuters) – Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador for talks on Thursday in a reciprocal move, Germany’s foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing on Friday. Iran had summoned Germany’s ambassador to accuse Berlin of interfering in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs, amid widespread protests following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in custody.
South Korea Halloween disaster leaves desperate families seeking word of missing
SEOUL (Reuters) – In tears, Philomene Aby’s hands shook as she asked workers at a South Korean community centre for any news of her 22-year-old son, missing in the wake of a crowd surge in Seoul that left at least 151 people dead on Saturday. Her son, Masela,...
Finland’s Nokian Tyres sells Russian operations to Tatneft
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokian Tyres has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Russian oil producer Tatneft PJSC for 400 million euros ($398.7 million), the Finnish company said on Friday. At the end of June, Nokian Tyres said it would initiate a controlled exit from the Russian...
Unseasonal heat sparks dozens of wildfires in Spain
SOPELA, Spain (Reuters) – Dozens of wildfires raged in northern Spain on Friday after unusually high temperatures hitting 30 Celsius (86F) in some areas a day earlier turned vegetation into dry fuel, adding to mounting concerns about changing weather patterns in Europe. In the Basque Country, Asturias and Cantabria...
South Korea stampede death toll rises to 120 – fire authorities
SEOUL (Reuters) – The number of deaths reported from a stampede in a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul has risen to 120, a fire official said. The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) as a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events.
Danes on Baltic Sea island feel Russia-Ukraine war creeping closer
BORNHOLM, Denmark (Reuters) – When the Nord Stream gas pipelines ruptured near the island of Bornholm last month, residents felt the Ukraine war move a lot closer, exposing the isolation of Denmark’s easternmost point and renewing fears of Russian aggression. The rocky Baltic Sea island of about 40,000...
Man attacks UK border force centre, kills himself – Reuters eyewitness
LONDON (Reuters) -A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a new British immigration border force centre in Dover, England, and then killed himself, according to a Reuters photographer present there. After the attack the man tied a rope around his neck attached to a metal pole and drove...
T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex drew thousands of visitors in Singapore on Friday eager to have a look at the huge fossil before it heads for auction in Hong Kong. Many took selfies with the dinosaur, named “Shen”, the Chinese word for god, which measures...
